AUD/USD now shifts the attention to a probable breach of the 0.7640 level in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off in AUD last Friday came as a surprise. The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is no sign of stabilization just yet. There is scope for the weakness in AUD to extend lower but oversold conditions suggest a sustained decline below 0.7660 is unlikely. Resistance is at 0.7720 followed by 0.7740.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a slightly positive view in AUD since last Wednesday (13 Jan, spot at 0.7765). We highlighted that ‘while upward momentum is building up, it appears tentative for now and AUD has to close above 0.7820 before a sustained advance can be expected’. We did not quite expect the sharp drop to 0.7682 last Friday. While our ‘strong support’ level at 0.7680 is still intact, upward momentum has dissipated. Downward pressure is beginning to build but AUD has to break 0.7640 before a deeper pull-back can be expected. The prospect for a break of 0.7640 is not high for now but would remain intact as long as the ‘strong resistance’ at 0.7765 is not breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
