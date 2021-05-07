AUD/USD moves in tight range around 0.7770 ahead of US jobs report

- AUD/USD stays in a consolidation phase following a two-day climb.
- US Dollar Index stays below 91.00 on Friday.
- Focus shifts to April Nonfarm Payrolls data from US.
The AUD/USD pair closed the previous two days in the positive territory and gained more than 70 pips during that period. Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair seem to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7777.
RBA reaffirms accommodative stance
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adopted a relatively cautious tone in its policy statement and said the policy will remain highly accommodative for years to come. The RBA further noted that the economy remains well short of full employment and added that the wage growth is "just too slow." These comments made it difficult for the AUD to continue to outperform its American counterpart.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which lost 0.4% on Thursday, stays on the back foot and posts small daily losses around 90.80, helping AUD/USD limit its losses.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the April jobs report. Previewing the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, "payrolls probably surged again, helped by fiscal stimulus and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, albeit not quite to the same degree as in March (916K)," said TD Securities analysts. "We expect that NFP increased by 875K in April, with the caveat that uncertainty about seasonal adjustment raises the potential for surprise."
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks for April jobs report.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7731
|Daily SMA50
|0.7707
|Daily SMA100
|0.771
|Daily SMA200
|0.7476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.77
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.