AUD/USD marches towards 0.6700 as fears of US banking crisis fade

- AUD/USD is aiming to recapture the 0.6700 resistance amid the improved risk appetite of the market participants.
- More than 50% of investors are advocating for the maintenance of a status quo by the Federal Reserve in its May policy meeting.
- Weak Australian Retail Sales data has provided some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
- AUD/USD is marching towards the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
AUD/USD has displayed a sheer upside after climbing above the critical resistance of 0.6660 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is now marching towards the round-level resistance of 0.6700 as the US Dollar index (DXY) is going through turbulent times. The USD Index has extended its correction to near 102.60 amid rising efforts by United States authorities to restore the confidence of households that their deposits are safe in mid-size banks. The US Dollar Index is likely to continue its downside momentum further amid the absence of recovery signals near 102.60.
S&P500 futures have generated more gains in the Asian session after a three-day winning spell on hopes that restored the confidence of households will also support more investment in risk-perceived assets, portraying a solid risk appetite of the market participants.
Demand for US government bonds has shown some rebound after an intense sell-off on Monday. Investors dumped US government bonds after back-to-back positive headlines from US authorities for providing liquidity assistance to small US banks after the fiasco of three banks. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.51%.
United States government to bail out banking sector
The debacle of three mid-size banks resulted in the loss of confidence of households in mid-size banking organizations. Reuters reported on Monday that households have withdrawn their deposits heavily from small US banks and firms are heavily relying on advances from them, which has made them prone to meltdown.
To contain the same, the US government came forward with an expansion of emergency liquidity assistance to small lenders. The headline was followed by the announcement of the acquisition of deposits and loans from failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) by First Citizens BancShares. The idea of bailing out SVB is going to deliver a message that the overall banking system is strong, resilient, and sufficient enough to face turbulence. Apart from that, US Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang stated, “The US government will continue using its tools to prevent contagion in the banking sector, as warranted, to ensure Americans’ deposits are safe,” as reported by Reuters.
Positive steps from the US government for bailing out collapsed banks and restoring of confidence of investors and households have impacted the US Dollar.
Investors split about Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision
After an eight consecutive rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed), interest rates have knocked the 5% figure. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell showed bravery and hiked rates further by 25 basis points (bps) despite fears of a banking sector meltdown. However, the further road to inflation containment looks tricky.
The investing community is split about whether the Federal Reserve will keep policy unchanged or will continue its policy-tightening spell. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, more than 50% of investors are advocating for the maintenance of a status quo by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its May monetary policy meeting as tight credit conditions approach by US banks would actively weigh on US inflation. The approach has heavily impacted the USD index.
Australian Retail Sales reveal weaker Retail Sales
In the morning of Asia, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Retail Sales have expanded by 0.2%, lower than the consensus of 0.4% and the former release of 1.9%. A weaker-than-expected retail demand indicates that households are bearing the burden of higher inflation and are facing issues in offsetting the impact of inflated products with current paying capacity.
Although Australian households are going through a rough phase, weak retail demand is music to the ears for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The central bank has been working on softening Australian inflation, which is extremely stubborn and not responding well to higher interest rates.
Till now, Reserve Bank of Australia chair Philip Lowe has already pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.60%. Going forward, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) will remain in the spotlight, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD has rebounded firmly after sensing strength near the upward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, which is placed from March 10 low at 0.6564 on a two-hour scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 01 high at 0.6784.
The asset has delivered a sharp break above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6659, which indicates sheer momentum in the Australian Dollar.
In addition to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed above 60.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been activated.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|0.665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6672
|Daily SMA50
|0.684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6794
|Daily SMA200
|0.6757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6666
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds fragile barricades around 1.0820 after a rally, German Inflation in focus
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a firmer rally near 1.0820 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its upside, however, more gains seem likely amid improved market sentiment.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as street anticipates a steady Fed policy
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood. The USD Index is likely to attract more offers in hopes that the Fed will keep interest rates steady. The Cable resumed its upside after a bullish hidden divergence.
Gold: 23.6% Fibo support fails Premium
Gold price is making a minor comeback after two back-to-back days of heavy declines. Gold price is finding support from a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) decline and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday.
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.