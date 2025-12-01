The AUD/USD pair loses ground to around 0.6540, snapping the six-day winning streak during the early European session on Monday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) retreats from two-week highs against the Greenback following the weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Data released by RatingDog on Monday showed that China's Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 in October. This figure came in below the market consensus of 50.5. A reading above the 50 benchmark level suggests an expansion, while one below that indicates contraction. The downbeat Chinese undermine the China-proxy Aussie, as China is a major trading partner for Australia.

On the other hand, hotter-than-expected Australian inflation tempers expectations of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut, which might help limit the AUD’s losses. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock emphasized the central bank's unanimous decision to hold the cash rate at 3.60% and that a rate cut was not discussed at that time.

On the USD’s front, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and softer US economic data have reinforced expectations that the US central bank will ease policy in December. Futures imply an 87% chance of a rate cut, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Traders will keep an eye on the US November ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report, which is due later on Monday. On Friday, the attention will shift to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures for further cues on the Fed's policy path.