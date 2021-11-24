AUD/USD looks to fresh two-month low under 0.7200 on inflation, coronavirus fears

- AUD/USD remains sidelined after dropping to the lowest levels since late September.
- Aussie data improved, virus fears recede at home but mostly firmer US data, covid woes from Eurozone favor bears.
- Fed Minutes, Fed’s Daly also highlights rate hike calls to weigh on the pair.
- US holiday, light calendar in Asia hint at a sluggish session but virus, inflation headlines keep driver’s seat.
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.7200 amid early Thursday morning in Asia, following a south-run to refresh an eight-week low with 0.7183 figure the previous day.
The Aussie pair portrays the market’s sour sentiment amid escalating price pressure and fresh concerns over the return of the coronavirus-led lockdowns. In doing so, the quote ignores mildly positive fundamentals at home amid the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) repeated rejection to rate hikes.
With a 30-year high of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely Core PCE Price Index, joining welcome prints of Weekly Jobless Claims, the Fed policymakers’ concerns over tapering and rate hike seems justified, as reflected by the recent FOMC Minutes. Also highlighting the inflation fears and a push for the Fed rate hike were the recent comments from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and FOMC member Mary Daly who sees, per Reuters, the case for speeding up the QE taper and expects rate hikes at end of 2022.
Other than the fears of the Fed rate hike, worsening COVID-19 conditions in the bloc also weigh on the AUD/USD prices, due to its risk barometer status. After Austria and the Netherlands, record-high cases in Germany triggered multiple warnings to recall the lockdowns from the region.
At home, Construction Work Done during the Q3 improved from -3.1% expected to -0.3%, versus upwardly revised 2.2% previous readouts. Additionally, new daily infections in Australia remain sidelined around 1,500 since last month, helping the Pacific major to announce the easing of the virus-led activity restrictions.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields ease 2.2 basis points (bps) to 1.64% after refreshing monthly high. Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm around the 16-month top while the equities trade mixed of late.
Looking forward, the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US and an absence of major data/events at home can restrict AUD/USD moves, suggesting a corrective pullback in case of surprise positives. However, bears are likely to keep the reins considering the latest challenges to market sentiment and favors for the Fed rate hike.
Technical analysis
With a daily closing below 78.6% % Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside, AUD/USD bears are ready to challenge September’s monthly bottom of 0.7169, as well as support line of a month-long falling wedge bullish formation near 0.7165. However, oversold RSI conditions could restrict the quote’s further weakness. On the contrary, the stated wedge’s resistance line around 0.7270 guards the immediate upside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.7229
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.737
|Daily SMA50
|0.7349
|Daily SMA100
|0.7352
|Daily SMA200
|0.7528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7238
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7206
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7371
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7227
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to bulls amid a bear flag
Gold price attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1,800 amid retreating yields. Fed minutes reveal the policymakers’ readiness to accelerate taper, rate hikes. Gold price confirmed a bear flag on the 4H chart, impending bear cross lurks.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.