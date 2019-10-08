AUD/USD keeps marginal losses after NAB data

- AUD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.6730.
- NAB's business confidence fell to 0 index points in September.
AUD/USD continues to trade in the red following the release of the dismal National Bank of Australia (NAB) survey indices for Australian businesses.
Business Confidence edged 1pt lower to 0 index points, the threshold between improving and deteriorating confidence in the aggregate. It remains below its long-run average of +6 index points, the official report said.
Meanwhile, Business Conditions rose 1pt in September to +2 index points but remained below the long-run average of +6 index points.
While the sixth consecutive below-average reading on the Business Conditions shows continued weakness in the business sector, the trend weakening since mid-2018 has slowed. That said, forward indicators remain mixed, but overall suggest that conditions are likely to continue a below-average trend, according to NAB.
The AUD/USD pair, therefore, may come under pressure during the day ahead. So far, however, the NAB data has failed to move the needle on the AUD/USD pair, leaving it largely unaffected at 0.6729 – down 0.05% on the day.
The daily chart shows the bounce from Oct. 2's low of 0.6771 has ended up creating a bearish lower high at 0.6774 on Oct. 4. Hence, the path of least resistance appears to be on the downside.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.673
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6791
|Daily SMA50
|0.6784
|Daily SMA100
|0.6872
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6729
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6776
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls
EUR/USD's recovery has stalled at the 21-day moving average and a convincing break above that newfound resistance is needed to invite stronger buying pressure. A daily close above the 21-D MA is needed to revive the corrective rally.
Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2300 handle
On the daily chart, the Pound is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market remains trapped between the 50 SMA at 1.2254 and the 1.2400 figure.
USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead
USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia. The main theme surrounding the Yen comes as the week will unfold key trade talks and various calendar data events.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.
The last Brexit election
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.