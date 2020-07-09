AUD/USD keeps losses as China data shows continued deflation in factory-gate prices

- AUD/USD keeps losses as China's PPI registers a bigger-than-expected drop.
- Sustained deflation in factory-gate prices is bad news for commodity dollars and risk assets.
- The rising number of coronavirus cases keep risky assets under pressure.
AUD/USD remains on the defensive following the release of the China data, which showed continued deflation in factory-gate prices.
The pair is trading near 0.6975 at press time, representing a 0.10% decline on the day, having printed a high of 0.6995 early Thursday.
PPI deflation
China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate fell by 3.7% year-on-year in June, missing expectations for a rise to -3.2% from May’s reading of -3.7%. Meanwhile, China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, also declined by 0.1% month-on-month in June, missing the expected rise to 0% from -0.8%.
Continued deflation in factory-gate prices is bearish news for commodity dollars like the AUD and NZD. The data could also weigh over the global equity markets, triggering a flight to safety. That in turn would add to bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.11% drop.
Indeed, weak inflation will provide Beijing with more space to implement policy stimulus. As such, equities may pick up a bid, pushing the AUD higher. However, gains will likely be muted or short-lived, as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia, the US, and other parts of the world is again rising. The number of new cases in the US rose by 60,000 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the Australian state of Victoria has extended lockdown restrictions.
In addition, fears that the Reserve Bank of Australia may talk down the AUD could keep the Aussie bulls at bay. The AUD/USD pair has rallied by 1500 pips over the past 3.5 months.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6977
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.69
|Daily SMA50
|0.6738
|Daily SMA100
|0.6521
|Daily SMA200
|0.6675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6953
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800
Gold prices recede from $1,818.17, the highest since September 2011 flashed Wednesday. Record US coronavirus cases join Sino-American tension to weigh on the greenback and favor the commodity bulls.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.