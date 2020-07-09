AUD/USD keeps losses as China data shows continued deflation in factory-gate prices

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD keeps losses as China's PPI registers a bigger-than-expected drop. 
  • Sustained deflation in factory-gate prices is bad news for commodity dollars and risk assets. 
  • The rising number of coronavirus cases keep risky assets under pressure. 

AUD/USD remains on the defensive following the release of the China data, which showed continued deflation in factory-gate prices. 

The pair is trading near 0.6975 at press time, representing a 0.10% decline on the day, having printed a high of 0.6995 early Thursday. 

PPI deflation

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate fell by 3.7% year-on-year in June, missing expectations for a rise to -3.2% from May’s reading of -3.7%. Meanwhile, China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, also declined by 0.1% month-on-month in June, missing the expected rise to 0% from -0.8%. 

Continued deflation in factory-gate prices is bearish news for commodity dollars like the AUD and NZD. The data could also weigh over the global equity markets, triggering a flight to safety. That in turn would add to bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.11% drop. 

Indeed, weak inflation will provide Beijing with more space to implement policy stimulus. As such, equities may pick up a bid, pushing the AUD higher. However, gains will likely be muted or short-lived, as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia, the US, and other parts of the world is again rising. The number of new cases in the US rose by 60,000 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the Australian state of Victoria has extended lockdown restrictions. 

In addition, fears that the Reserve Bank of Australia may talk down the AUD could keep the Aussie bulls at bay. The AUD/USD pair has rallied by 1500 pips over the past 3.5 months. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6977
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.69
Daily SMA50 0.6738
Daily SMA100 0.6521
Daily SMA200 0.6675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6987
Previous Daily Low 0.6926
Previous Weekly High 0.6953
Previous Weekly Low 0.6832
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.695
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

