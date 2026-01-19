AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6700 as US-EU disputes keep Greenback under pressure

The AUD/USD pair trades 0.25% higher to near 0.6700 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair demonstrates strength as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms in an extended weekend in the United States (US) due to escalating disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.2% to near 99.20.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.23% -0.19% -0.02% -0.18% -0.26% -0.50% -0.54% EUR 0.23% 0.04% 0.24% 0.05% -0.03% -0.28% -0.30% GBP 0.19% -0.04% 0.19% 0.00% -0.08% -0.32% -0.35% JPY 0.02% -0.24% -0.19% -0.18% -0.26% -0.50% -0.54% CAD 0.18% -0.05% -0.01% 0.18% -0.07% -0.32% -0.36% AUD 0.26% 0.03% 0.08% 0.26% 0.07% -0.25% -0.28% NZD 0.50% 0.28% 0.32% 0.50% 0.32% 0.25% -0.04% CHF 0.54% 0.30% 0.35% 0.54% 0.36% 0.28% 0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US-EU relations face turbulency as President Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on several EU members and the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, and warned that they could be raised to 25% if the old continent doesn’t agree to Washington purchase Greenland. The US has shown a desire to acquire Greenland, citing risks to national security and world peace.

In response, Greenland Prime Minister (PM) Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated during Monday’s European session that the latest statements from the US, including threats of tariffs, do not change the fact that we will not let ourselves be pressured, Reuters reported.

The German ministry has also stated that tariff threats are “unacceptable”, and we are determined to respond to new tariffs with countertariffs.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades broadly stable while investors await the Aussie employment data for December, which will be released on Thursday. The data is expected to show that the economy added 30K fresh workers after firing of 21.3K employees in November. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 4.4% from 4.3% in November.