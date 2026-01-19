TRENDING:
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound attempts to regain 212.00 on Yen weakness

  • GBP/JPY nears the 212.00 level after bouncing from session lows below 211.00.
  • The Yen tumbled across the board as Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi called for a snap election.
  • The Pound remains capped from a reverse trendline at the 212.00 area.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Pound is attempting to return above the 212.00 level after bouncing from lows near 211.00 earlier on the day. News that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called for a snap election on February 8 has sent the Yen tumbling across the board.

Markets are fearing that Takaichi’s increasing popularity will render her a larger parliamentary support to deepen into her policy of large-stimulus measures and accommodative monetary policy, which, considering Japan's balooning public debt, might lead the country into a fiscal crisis.

Technical analysis: Pound broke below the ascending trendline

Chart Analysis GBP/JPY

The GBP/JPY trades at 211.81 at the time of writing. Price action has broken trendline support from eally November lows, which is holding bulls now at the 212.00 area, a negative sign.

Technical indicators remain neutral-to-bearish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the Signal line and below zero, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 44, neutral below the 50 midline.

Failure to breach the mentioned 212.00 area would add pressure towards the late December and early January lows in the area of 210.30, ahead of the December 10 high, at 208.90. If 212.00 gives way, the path would be clear for a retest of the January 15 high, at 212.80, and the long-term high, near 214.30.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.23%-0.08%-0.20%-0.30%-0.56%-0.60%
EUR0.26%0.03%0.18%0.06%-0.04%-0.30%-0.34%
GBP0.23%-0.03%0.17%0.03%-0.08%-0.33%-0.38%
JPY0.08%-0.18%-0.17%-0.15%-0.24%-0.50%-0.55%
CAD0.20%-0.06%-0.03%0.15%-0.09%-0.35%-0.42%
AUD0.30%0.04%0.08%0.24%0.09%-0.27%-0.30%
NZD0.56%0.30%0.33%0.50%0.35%0.27%-0.05%
CHF0.60%0.34%0.38%0.55%0.42%0.30%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD picked up a bid on Monday, pushing up toward the 1.1650 area in response to fresh weakness around the US Dollar, all following President Trump threats to escalate tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liquidity is likely to be thin.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging slightly above 1.3400 on Monday. The Btitish Pound benefits from a weaker Greenback, as markets react to President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold attracts strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after US President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped support the precious metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

