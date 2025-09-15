AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6670 as Fed dovish bets improve market mood

- AUD/USD advances to near 0.6670 as the market sentiment remains upbeat amid Fed dovish bets.
- The Fed is widely anticipated to cut interest rates on Wednesday.
- Investors await key US Retail Sales and the Australian employment data.
The AUD/USD pair climbs to near 0.6670 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers amid strong appeal for risk-sensitive assets due to firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start the monetary-easing campaign on Wednesday.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.20%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|0.26%
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.01%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
S&P500 futures trade higher during European trading hours, demonstrating upbeat market sentiment. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 97.50.
Market experts have expressed confidence that the Fed will cut interest rates on Wednesday and anticipates further monetary-easing in the remainder of the year amid growing labor market risks. Analysts at Morgan Stanley have forecasted that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in all three remaining monetary policy announcements this year, citing downside labor market risks, with threats of high inflation remaining in place.
This week, investors will also focus on the United States (US) Retail Sales data for August, which will be released on Tuesday. The Retail Sales data is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.3%.
In Australia, investors await the employment data for August, which is scheduled for Thursday. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 4.2%. The economy is expected to have added 21.2K fresh workers, slightly lower than the prior reading of 24.5K. Signs of steady job market will likely weigh on market expectations of supporting interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the policy meeting later this month.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound appears capped below 1.1750
EUR/USD reverses losses but remains below 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The pair faces headwinds from France's credit rating downgrade by Fitch amid political turmoil. However, a risk-on market profile and renewed US Dollar weakness cushion EUR/USD's downside.
GBP/USD turns higher toward 1.3600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and advances toward 1.3600 in European trading on Monday. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the critical Fed and BoE policy announcements due later this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will continue to drive the GBP/USD price action.
Gold holds steady amid weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction as traders await Fed decision
Gold attracts some dip-buyers near the $3,627-3,626 region during the Asian session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through and remains confined in a one-week-old range. Rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since July 24 and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed set to fire up markets, and there's much more in store Premium
Inflation is not too hot, but the job market is more worrying – that is the growing narrative about the US economy. Now, the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates, in a decision with many moving parts. And there's more in store.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.