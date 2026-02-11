AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7100 with US jobs, Australian inflation eyed
- AUD/USD steadies right below three-year highs at 0.7128.
- Downbeat US Retail Sales and lower employment costs increased pressure on the USD on Tuesday.
- On Wednesday, all eyes are on January's US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
The Aussie Dollar (AUD) has ticked down from fresh three-year highs at 0.7128 against the US Dollar, but remains steady above previous highs of 0.7095, as investors brace for the US Non-farm Payrolls release, due later on the day, and the Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations report, on Thursday.
The Greenback is struggling to regain lost ground following downbeat US Retail Sales and softer labour costs data on Tuesday, which have provided further reasons for the US Federal Reserve's dovish party to call for immediate rate cuts.
US retail consumption stagnated in December, according to data from the US Census Bureau, against expectations of a 0.4% growth and following a 0.6% monthly increase in November. The Retail Sales Control Group, also known as the “core” Retail Sales, contracted 0.1%, and November’s reading was revised down to a 0.2% rise from the 0.4% previously estimated.
US employment costs hint at a cooling labour market
Also on Tuesday, figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the US Employment Cost Index eased to 0.7% in the last quarter of 2025, from 0.8% in the previous quarter. In 2025, labour costs grew at their slowest annual rate of the last four years. These figures point to lower inflationary pressures but also to a softening labour market.
On Wednesday, the focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to show a 70K increase in net jobs, with the unemployment rate steady at 4.4% and wage growth confirming the disinflationary trends, with a 3.6% yearly rise, down from 3.8% in December.
In Australia, investors will be attentive to the Consumer Inflation Expectations figures, due on Thursday, to corroborate the comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Deputy Governor. Andrew Hauser. Hauser said on Tuesday that inflation is too high and that the bank is ready to do whatever is needed to bring it down to the target, which provided an additional boost to the Aussie.
