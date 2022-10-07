- AUD/USD slides back below the 0.6400 mark amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- The upbeat US NFP report reaffirms Fed rate hike bets and boosts demand for the buck.
- The prevalent risk-off mood is exerting additional pressure on the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce and attracts fresh sellers near the 0.6430 region during the early North American session. Spot prices slide further below the 0.6400 mark in reaction to the upbeat US jobs data and move well within the striking distance of the lowest level since April 2020 touched last week.
The US dollar catches some bids and hits a fresh weekly high after the closely watched US NFP report showed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly to 3.5% in September from 3.7% previous. Additional details revealed that the US economy added 263K new jobs during the reported month, beating consensus estimates for a reading of 250K. The data all but reaffirmed expectations that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening and continues to underpin the USD, which, in turn, is seen exerting some pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The prospects for faster interest rate hikes by the US central bank trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the risk-off mood, boosts demand for the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about the economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs and geopolitical risk. Moreover, a less hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
Furthermore, acceptance below the 0.6400 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards challenging the YTD low, around the 0.6365 region, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to test the next relevant support near the 0.6300 round figure.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6405
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6604
|Daily SMA50
|0.6794
|Daily SMA100
|0.6883
|Daily SMA200
|0.7061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.639
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 0.9750 on upbeat US jobs data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 0.9750 in the early American session on Friday after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose more than expected in September. Moreover, the US Unemployment Rate declined to 3.5%.
GBP/USD turns south, trades below 1.1150 after NFP
GBP/USD fell sharply and turned negative on the day below 1.1150 with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 263,000 in September, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 250,000.
Gold falls below $1,700 as US yields push higher
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,700 on Friday. On the back of upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.