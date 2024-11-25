AUD/USD gives of intraday gains, Aussie/US inflation in focus

- AUD/USD gives up a majority of intraday gains while the US Dollar remains on the backfoot.
- The US Dollar weakened as US Trump nominated veteran hedge-fund manager Bessent as Treasury Secretary.
- Investors await the monthly Aussie inflation data for fresh RBA interest rate guidance.
The AUD/USD pair surrenders a majority of its intraday gains after facing selling pressure near the intraday high of 0.6550 in Monday’s North American session. The Aussie pair drops even though the US Dollar (USD) wobbles near the intraday low, suggesting that the Australian Dollar (AUD) is also performing weakly.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects to near 106.80 after posting a fresh two-year high of 108.00 on Friday.
The Greenback had a negative start at the open on Monday as President-elect Donald Trump chose hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. The market reaction to the news appeared positive for risky assets while the US Dollar and bond yields were hit badly.
However, analysts at MUFG commented that Monday's dollar depreciation is a temporary correction after Friday's steep gains. Bessent has indicated "a possible more balanced approach" to trade tariffs. However, this won't change prospects of the United States (US) economy performing much better than others.
This week investors will focus on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for October to get fresh interest rate guidance, which will be published on Wednesday. Investors will pay close attention to the core PCE inflation data, a Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, which is estimated to have grown by 2.8%, faster than 2.7% in September.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be guided by the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, which will be published on Wednesday. Economists estimate the inflation data to have risen at a faster pace of 2.3% from 2.1% in September. The inflation data will significantly influence market expectations for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate path. Currently, the RBA is expected to leave its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% by the year-end.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0500 on persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.0500 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2600 area as mood improves
Following a short-lasting correction, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at around 1.2600. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its rivals as market mood improves on Monday, allowing the pair to build on its bullish weekly opening.
Gold stays below $2,700 despite falling US yields
After declining sharply during the Asian trading hours on Monday, Gold managed to find a foothold amid falling US Treasury bond yields. Nevertheless, XAU/USD remains below $2,700 as risk-on flows dominate the action in financial markets.
Bitcoin consolidates after a new all-time high of $99,500
Bitcoin remains strong above $97,700 after reaching a record high of $99,588. At the same time, Ethereum edges closer to breaking its weekly resistance, signaling potential gains. Ripple holds steady at a critical support level, hinting at continued upward momentum.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.