AUD/USD gains sharply to near 0.6540 on robust Australian Trade Balance data

- AUD/USD advances to near 0.6540 on upbeat Australian Trade Balance data for June.
- Investors expect the RBA to cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week.
- Fed officials support a resumption of the monetary easing cycle amid growing labor market concerns.
The AUD/USD pair advances to near 0.6540 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of Australia’s Trade Balance data for June.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.36%
|-0.33%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.32%
|-0.32%
|-0.00%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|0.09%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.40%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.30%
|-0.33%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.36%
|0.32%
|0.24%
|0.35%
|0.30%
|-0.01%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.33%
|0.32%
|0.26%
|0.40%
|0.33%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|CHF
|0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.34%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that Australia’s Trade Surplus increased to 5,365 million month-on-month in June, beating expectations of 3,250 million and the prior reading of 1,604 million (revised from 2,238 million). On month, Exports rose by 6.0% in June, while Imports fell 3.1%.
The scenario of an increase in trade surplus indicates a higher inflow of foreign funds into the Australian economy, which is favorable for the Aussie Dollar.
On the domestic front, investors shift their focus to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The RBA is expected to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6%.
Meanwhile, weakness in the US Dollar (USD) has also infused strength in the AUD/USD pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls further to near 98.00.
The US Dollar faces selling pressure as more Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have argued in favor of reducing interest rates, citing concerns over labor market conditions.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
