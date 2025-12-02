TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD gains as Fed rate cut bets weigh on USD, focus on Australian GDP

  • AUD/USD edges higher around 0.6550, lifted by improved market sentiment.
  • Expectations of further Fed rate cuts keep the US Dollar under pressure.
  • Traders await Australia’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product release.
AUD/USD gains as Fed rate cut bets weigh on USD, focus on Australian GDP
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6550 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.20% on the day. The pair benefits from a slightly stronger risk tone and a US Dollar (USD) weakened by rising expectations of additional monetary easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Support for the Australian Dollar (AUD) also stems from the cautious but still hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which limits speculation about further policy easing. Meanwhile, the persistent softness of the US Dollar (USD) reflects a string of weaker US economic indicators, particularly in the manufacturing sector, which reinforces expectations of a December Fed rate cut.

In Australia, market attention remains focused on the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) scheduled for later in the day, ahead of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, due on Wednesday. Consensus forecasts point to solid quarterly growth, which could further support the Aussie if the outcome surprises to the upside. However, concerns about softer Chinese data, given China’s role as Australia’s main trading partner, may limit AUD upside potential.

Overall, market dynamics remain driven by shifts in risk sentiment and evolving expectations surrounding the Fed’s policy path. If markets maintain their view of further easing ahead, the USD may continue to retreat, offering additional short-term support for AUD/USD.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%0.08%0.36%-0.01%-0.23%0.00%-0.05%
EUR0.06%0.14%0.42%0.05%-0.16%0.06%0.00%
GBP-0.08%-0.14%0.27%-0.09%-0.32%-0.07%-0.13%
JPY-0.36%-0.42%-0.27%-0.35%-0.58%-0.36%-0.40%
CAD0.01%-0.05%0.09%0.35%-0.21%0.00%-0.04%
AUD0.23%0.16%0.32%0.58%0.21%0.22%0.17%
NZD-0.00%-0.06%0.07%0.36%-0.01%-0.22%-0.05%
CHF0.05%-0.01%0.13%0.40%0.04%-0.17%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1620

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1620

EUR/USD is still stuck in a narrow range around 1.1620 on turnaround Tuesday. The pair just can’t seem to pick a direction, especially after the Eurozone’s flash HICP inflation reading for November held steady at 2.4% from a year earlier.

GBP/USD looks sidelined around 1.3200

GBP/USD looks sidelined around 1.3200

GBP/USD is finding it tough to break away from the 1.3200 level on Tuesday. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold trims gains, back near $4,230

Gold trims gains, back near $4,230

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, hovering around $4,230 region per troy ounce. With equities holding a generally upbeat tone, demand for classic safe-haven assets is fading, pulling the precious metal back from Monday’s peak.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers