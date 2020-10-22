AUD/USD fuelled 0.2% by strong PMI Composite in early Asia,

- AUD is up on the day so far as early data gives the bulls a head start.
- PMI Composite index pops to 53.6 from 51.1 last month on strong Services number.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7131 between a range of 0.7112 and 0.7139 and up some 0.2% on the day so far.
Early Asia has been kind to Aussie bulls with the price of the currency extending its late New York gains with a robust Construction PMI report, solidly above the 50.0 expansion level, arriving at 54.2.
Services PMI arrived at 53.8 vs. 50.8 last month taking the Composite index to 53.6 from 51.1 last month.
However, markers are expecting a lot more easing to come from the reserve Bank of Australia.
Analysts at ANZ Bank noted, however, that, overall, activity is up marginally around Australia.
''Though as Victoria has eased some restrictions and more are likely to end in early November, we expect the next month or so will see quite a lift. We have already seen this in regional Victoria with lifts in activity there flowing through to the data.''
Meanwhile, monetary policy remained centre stage this week and the minutes of the October RBA Board meeting confirmed support amongst members for additional easing at the November meeting.
Last week’s speech by Governor Lowe also communicated the scope for easing the RBA has and the intent behind it.
The PMIs were refreshing, but other data that became available this week highlighted the uncertainty over the outlook, particularly with respect to consumer demand, as analysts at Westpac explained.
''Retail sales fell 1.5% in September according to the ABS’ preliminary estimate. This outcome was weaker than the market anticipated, and also softer than our Card Tracker implied.''
''Significantly, the ABS reported that all states saw a decline in sales in September. The final report for the month will provide greater detail on the value of sales as well as volume estimates.''
Overall, the analysts anticipate real household consumption will claw back about a third of Q2’s decline in Q3.
Aussie CPI on the horizon
Looking ahead, Quarter 3 CPI for Australia in slated for next week which will be important.
''We expect a 1.1% rebound in headline inflation but a flat outcome for the trimmed mean core measure. These forecasts, if realised, would see the headline and trimmed mean annual rates at 0.3%year and 0.8%year respectively, highlighting the degree of slack in our economy and the need for additional support from the RBA as above,'' the analysts at Westpac explained.
US Election Debate
For the day ahead, the focus is not on the final US Election Debate.
The president is trailing in the polls and his debate with former VP Biden is a chance to shake up the race and rock markets.
Our experts, Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam, will analyze the market reaction to the last presidential debate at 00:45 GMT. Stay updated here!
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.72
|Daily SMA100
|0.7103
|Daily SMA200
|0.6792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss
NZD/USD bulls have been stopped in their tracks by the miss in the CPI data. The US dollar found a lease of life on Wall Street, bulls encouraged by data. New Zealand's CPI was released in recent trade which has changed the bird's flight trajectory in early Asia.
AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth
AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.