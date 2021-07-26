AUD/USD flirts with lows near 0.7350 amid US-China talks, covid woes

- AUD/USD breaks lower amid a mixed market mood.
- US-China talks and Australian covid woes weigh on the spot.
- A broadly subdued US dollar limits the downside in the aussie.
AUD/USD is breaking its consolidative mode to the downside in the Asian session, losing the midpoint of the 0.7300 level, as the risk-off mood intensifies amid tensions surrounding the US-China talks and looming covid worries in Australia.
The market mood is worsening, with S&P 500 futures extending losses below 4,400, as US-Sino trade talks get underway. China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said that the standstill in US-Sino relations was due to some people in America treating Beijing as an "imaginary enemy”.
Further, Australia sees no relief from the Delta covid variant flareups while Goldman Sachs predicts that the Sydney covid lockdown is likely to persist until September., as the US bank revises down its Australian Q3 GDP forecast.
Meanwhile, a broadly subdued US dollar and retreating Treasury yields offer no support to the aussie bulls, as a test of the 0.7300 level appears inevitable going forward. Later in the day, the US New Homes Sales data will provide some fresh trading impetus.
Investors could keep an eye on the US-China trade talks and the covid developments ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision, where the Fed is likely to throw some hawkish hints on tapering, possibly in the final quarter of this year.
AUD/USD: Technical levels
“In the 4-hour chart, the pair is pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head firmly lower above the current level. Technical indicators retreat, with the Momentum nearing its 100 level and the RSI already within negative levels. Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7260. Resistance levels: 0.7400 0.7440 0.7475,” FXStreet’s Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik notes.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7348
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7451
|Daily SMA50
|0.7594
|Daily SMA100
|0.7653
|Daily SMA200
|0.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7402
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7356
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7288
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.744
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
Gold bounces back above $1800 amid retreating Treasury yields
Gold price is reversing a dip below $1800 so far this Monday’s Asian trading, as the US Treasury yields retreat heading into the FOMC week. The market sentiment is cautious, as investors gear up for a busy week. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.25%.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
Chart of the Week: Commodity-FX in focus, bears in control
With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective. AUD/USD bears seeking a break of meanwhile support.