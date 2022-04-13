- AUD/USD has slipped to near 0.7450 as the DXY has recovered on mixed Asian markets.
- Aussie dollar has been offered on slippage in Chinese exports.
- The DXY is continuing its nine-day winning streak on higher US CPI.
The AUD/USD pair has surrendered half of its intraday gains on weak Chinese imports data. In the Asian sessions, the pair is displaying a bullish open rejection-reverse day. The asset opened at around 0.7450 and slipped below the opening price to 0.7442. Later, the major recovered sharply and printed an intraday high at 0.7474 after overstepping the opening price.
The February month Trade surplus of China has been narrowed to 300.58 billion yuan against the previous figure of 738.8 billion yuan. Australia is a leading exporter to China and the major concern for the antipodean is the slippage in China’s imports by 1.7%, while the street was expecting a positive jump of 11.4%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is recovering after a minor pullback towards 100.23. The DXY is continuing its nine-day winning streak on Wednesday amid adequate odds of a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is expected to announce a jumbo interest rate hike along with a swift balance sheet reduction to reduce the risks of soaring inflation. The 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded from intraday’s low at 2.72% on mixed Asian markets.
This week Australia’s Unemployment Rate will hold significant importance. Aussie’s jobless rate is likely to land at 3.9% against the previous figure of 4%. On the greenback front, US Retail Sales will be the major catalyst, which is due on Thursday. A preliminary estimate of the monthly US Retail Sales claims a higher print at 0.6% against the prior figure of 0.3%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.745
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7459
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7471
|Daily SMA50
|0.7317
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7398
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7407
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50% mean reversion
EUR/USD bulls moving in from daily support but bears eye hourly W-neckline. EUR/USD has left a W-formation on the hourly chart as defined between the last bearish impulse to the lows, the correction that was followed by a subsequent drop only to rally again for a fresh corrective high.
GBP/USD: Consolidation at around 1.3000 sidelines laggards
The GBP/USD pair is witnessing a nasty consolidation of around 1.3000 since Friday. A failed bull’s attack at the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) brought an intense sell-off in the asst from March 23 high at around 1.3300.
Gold bulls await ascending channel breakout amid Ukraine crisis Premium
Gold built on its recent bounce from sub-$1,900 levels, or the one-month low touched on March 29 and shot to a fresh four-week high on Tuesday. The intraday move up followed the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
Here’s why MATIC price is due for a 20% rally
MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days for Polygon.
Bank of Canada Preview: Three CAD-shaking things to watch out for beyond the 50 bps hike Premium
Aggressive Canadians? That may sound like an oxymoron but after anti-lockdown protests in Ottawa, the Bank of Canada, based in the capital, may also take a tough stance against inflation. A 50 bps rate hike is on the table.