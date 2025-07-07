- AUD/USD falters at 0.6500 as markets price in a third consecutive RBA rate cut.
- Rejection of 0.6600 resistance and fading momentum highlight a possible bearish trend reversal.
- Key support at 0.6435–0.6428 under threat; breakdown risks grow ahead of RBA decision.
AUD/USD extended losses on Monday, falling over 0.87% on the day to trade near 0.6487 at the time of writing.
With markets currently pricing in a likely rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday, risk sentiment has deteriorated ahead of the US tariff deadline.
According to a Reuters survey released on Friday, a strong majority of 31 out of 37 economists expect the central bank to implement a third consecutive 25-basis-point rate cut on Tuesday. This would bring the official cash rate down to 3.60%.
This anticipated move reflects the RBA’s response to moderating inflation and a slowing domestic economy. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has maintained interest rates within the 4.25% to 4.50% range, providing some support to the US Dollar.
The AUD/USD is showing signs of a bearish reversal after being rejected at the key psychological level of 0.6600, which lies above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the January–April decline at 0.6550.
The pair is now testing a critical support zone defined by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6472, the 200-day EMA at 0.6435, and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6428. A decisive close below these levels, particularly beneath the 200-day EMA and the round-number 0.6400 handle.
A move lower would mark a breakdown of the ascending trendline drawn from the April lows, undermining the broader bullish structure.
At the same time, momentum is fading, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling to 47, indicating neutral but deteriorating sentiment. Further downside pressure could emerge if the RSI continues toward the 40 level, signaling growing bearish momentum.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from lows, retakes 1.1700 and above
After bottoming out near 1.1680 on Monday, EUR/USD now manages to regain some traction and reclaim the area beyond 1.1700 the figure amid some loss of momentum in the US Dollar. However, renewed concerns about a global trade war and tariff uncertainty are keeping the pair on the defensive, ultimately driving safe haven demand for the Greenback.
GBP/USD looks offered just above 1.3600
GBP/USD now treads water around the 1.3600 zone as the NA session draws to a close on Monday. In fact, Cable’s daily pullback comes amid the resurgence of a strong buying bias in the Greenback, which was in turn propped up by the resurgence of trade tensions and a broad risk-off environment.
Gold turns positive around $3,340
Gold prices continue to rebound from earlier lows and now flirt with the $3,340 region per troy ounce on Monday. The bounce in the precious metal comes on the back of some loss of momentum in the US Dollar and remains bolstered by rising effervescence on the trade front.
Four fundamentals for the week: Tariff policy and Fed minutes stand out Premium
Investors fear Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. The Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes may shed light on how officials are worried about inflation. A rate decision in Australia and weekly US jobless claims complete the picture.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.