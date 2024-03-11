AUD/USD faces slight drop amid US inflation data anticipation

Share:

AUD/USD slightly down in early Asian trading, reflecting Monday's cautious market mood.

US inflation expectations set for Tuesday's release, with forecasts suggesting varied changes in CPI figures.

Australian economic outlook to be clarified with upcoming consumer and business confidence polls, alongside building permits data.

The AUD/USD begins Tuesday’s Asian session with minuscule losses, following Monday’s -0.19% performance on a risk-off impulse as traders brace for the release of US inflation data. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6612, with losses of 0.02%.

Aussie Dollar’s await domestic and US inflation data

Wall Street ended Monday’s session with losses. Data-wise, the US New York Fed Inflation expectations report for one year was anchored at 3%, unchanged from the previous reading. On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is expected to reveal that inflation in February stood at 3.1% in yearly figures, while monthly figures would aim high from 0.3% to 0.4%. The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to drop in annual and monthly data, at 3.7% from 3.9% and 0.3% from 0.4%.

If the data comes higher than expected, that can pave the way for further AUD/USD downside, as traders would trim bets that the US Federal Reserve would ease policy as soon as June. Otherwise, that could open the door for discussions at the May meeting.

On Australia’s front is the ANZ Consumer Confidence Poll and the NAB Business Confidence for February are going to be released. After those two polls, traders await Building Permits data for January, which is expected to improve from -10.1% to -1%.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The AUD/USD has printed back-to-back bearish candles that could be forming an ‘evening star’ chart pattern that could open the door for a pullback. If sellers drag the exchange rate below 0.6600, that could open the door toward the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6576, ahead of the 100-DMA at 0.6572. Further losses are seen below the 200-DMA at 0.6560, exposing the 0.6500 mark. On the other hand, traders need to conquer the March 11 high at 0.6627 before challenging 0.667, March 8’s high.