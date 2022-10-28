AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6470, DXY turns subdued ahead of Fed policy

- AUD/USD aims to sustain its recovery amid a decline in hawkish Fed bets.
- The DXY struggles to sustain above 110.40 as the risk impulse remains mute.
- The RBA could remain in dilemma whether to return to the 50 bps rate hike pattern or go for frequent small hikes.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery above the intraday hurdle of 0.6470 amid mixed cues from market sentiment. S&P500 futures are holding on to their morning losses amid the absence of a positive trigger, while 10-year US Treasury yields have resurfaced after dropping to near 3.93%.
The US dollar index (DXY) is struggling around 110.40 in the early European session after a sheer reversal on Thursday. Robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers from July to September brought a relief rally for the DXY.
The US GDP for the third quarter landed at 2.6% and remained upbeat from the projections of 2.4%. Also, a shift into expansion mode after displaying economic contraction in the first half of CY2022 led to a return of investors’ confidence in the economic prospects.
Going forward, investors will focus on the interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for next week. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) stand at 82.85%.
The odds for a 75 bps rate hike have been trimmed after a slowdown in consumer spending in the third quarter. This indicates that exhaustion in the inflationary pressures is not so far and the market participants will witness a decline in price pressures in the coming months.
On the Aussie front, a historic surge in the inflation rate, released this week, at 7.3%, could weigh on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s decision-making regarding the extent of the hike in the Official Cash Rate (OCR). RBA Governor Philip Lowe could remain in dilemma whether to return to the 50 bps rate hike pattern or go for frequent small hikes.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6471
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6361
|Daily SMA50
|0.6594
|Daily SMA100
|0.6759
|Daily SMA200
|0.6994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6604
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below parity ahead of key German data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below parity, as traders await the key growth and inflation data from Germany this Friday. The ongoing weakness in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields, despite a dour mood, is aiding the pair. US PCE Inflation is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.1550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot around 1.1550 in early Europe. The US dollar struggles amid declining odds for aggressive Fed tightening. Investors trade with caution ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold battle lines well-defined, with the Fed week ahead
Gold price is keeping its range play intact between the $1,650 and $1,680 price zone heading into the weekly close, as investors continue assessing the recent series of downbeat US economic releases even though the advance Q3 GDP print bettered estimates on Thursday.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.