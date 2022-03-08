- The AUD/USD continues falling despite an improved market sentiment on news from Ukraine.
- Ukraine would not insist on joining NATO – AFP.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: In the long-term neutral-upward biased but might print a leg down towards the 50% Fibo, confluence with the 0.7200 mark.
The AUD/USD slides for the second consecutive day, despite improved mood in the financial markets was spurred by an announcement of Ukraine not insisting on joining NATO, as reported by AFP. However, at the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7280, still down 0.47%.
Earlier in the day, the market mood was dismal, weighed by no advancement on negotiations between Russia-Ukraine. However, recent developments linked to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conditions to a ceasefire, appear to have been fulfilled, in what seems to be a nod to Russia to remain neutral.
US equity markets jumped off the lows and reacted positively to the headlines, gaining between 1.06% and 2.13%. Gold retraced from daily highs in the commodities complex, while US crude oil benchmark WTI is almost flat, though above $121 per barrel. Meanwhile, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, the greenback drops 0.30%, sitting at 99.000.
In the overnight session, news from the European Union (EU) getting ready to jointly issue a bond on a considerable scale to finance energy easied the market mood some. However, demand for safe-haven peers and rising US Treasury yields put a lid on the AUD/USD.
The economic docket for both countries lacks the market-moving news expected by market players. Around 22:30 GMT, Reserver Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe would cross the wires, while on Wednesday, the US economic docket would feature JOLTs Jobs Openings, expected at 10.96M.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
During the overnight session for North American traders, the AUD/USD jumped off Monday’s lows around 0.7313, reached a daily high around 0.7347, subsequently dipped below the S1 daily pivot point at 0.7244, to then stabilize around 0.7280.
The AUD/USD remains neutral-upward biased, but in the near-term, a leg down to the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7204, an area that confluences with the 100 and the 50-day moving averages (DMAs), might be on the cards. That said, the AUD/USD first support would be the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 0.7260. Once cleared, the AUD/USD would reach the abovementioned level.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7280
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|0.7318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7217
|Daily SMA50
|0.7192
|Daily SMA100
|0.7235
|Daily SMA200
|0.7322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7441
|Previous Daily Low
|0.731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7381
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7403
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7487
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7534
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0950 on Ukraine nod to Russia
The EUR/USD pair is up to trade at around 1.0950 after a news agency reported Ukraine will no longer insist on NATO membership. Wall Street shrug off the negative tone and trades in the green.
XAUUSD retains gains near record high of $2,075.64 a troy ounce
Gold Price consolidates at around the $2,060 level as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have announced sanctions on Russia amid its latest invasion of Ukraine.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3100 amid a fresh bout of optimism
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure after the UK and the US government announced more sanctions on Russia but managed to recover after Ukraine's announcement of giving up on joining NATO.
Crypto bloodbath likely to continue until late March
BTC continues to slide south, with warning signs indicating a major break lower is increasingly probable. ETH confirms a likely resumption of selling pressure. XRP hangs by a thread and is positioned for another major swing lower.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.