AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6700 ahead of US NFP data

- AUD/USD drops sharply below 0.6700 as investors turn cautious ahead of US labor market data.
- An upbeat US NFP report would impact higher prospects for early rate cuts by the Fed.
- The Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the monthly Retail Sales data.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a steep fall as investors have rushed towards safe-haven assets to safeguard themselves against escalating volatility ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The Aussie asset has dropped below the crucial support of 0.6700 in the early New York session.
S&P500 futures have generated losses in the European session, portraying a dismal market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh three-week high at 102.70. 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to near 4.04%.
The release of the US NFP data is expected to trigger sheer volatility in the FX domain. Analysts at TD Securities TD Securities analysts said that they expect a steady 150,000–200,000 growth in payrolls for the third straight month. As per their forecasts the Unemployment Rate will rebound by a tenth after unexpectedly dropping to 3.7% in November. Wage growth likely printed 0.3% m/m.”
It is likely that an upbeat labor market report will challenge the narrative of ‘rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) from March’. The chances of an interest rate reduction from March have dropped recently as Fed policymakers have been emphasizing on keeping interest rates higher for a longer period.
On the Australian Dollar front, investors will focus on monthly Retail Sales for November, which will be published on Tuesday. As per the estimates, the consumer spending grew by 1.2% after contracting 0.2% in October. This may allow Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers to stay with argument of keeping interest rates elevated for longer.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6734
|Daily SMA50
|0.6596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6496
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
