AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6450 after China upbeat data, US data eyed

- AUD/USD elevates due to China’s positive economic data, coupled with RRR cuts.
- US Dollar (USD) has pulled back from its six-month high, additional decline seems restricted.
- US data indicated slight moderation in the production costs but consumer spending remained resilient.
AUD/USD extends gains on the second day, trading higher around 0.6470 during the Asian session on Friday. China’s positive economic data is reinforcing the strengthening of the Aussie pair.
The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in China reveals encouraging economic trends. In August, year-over-year Retail Sales grew by 4.6%, surpassing expectations of a 3.0% increase and demonstrating an improvement from the previous month's 2.5% figure.
Moreover, Industrial Production outperformed estimates by showing a growth rate of 4.5% in August, compared to a 3.7% rise in July. These positive indicators suggest an uptick in economic activity in China, which can have both domestic and international implications.
China’s favorable economic figures point toward an enhancement in economic activity, and this could have meaningful implications for Australia as a significant trading partnership between the two countries.
Any upturn in China's economic performance often translates to increased exports and trade for Australia. Consequently, the Australian Dollar (AUD) may benefit from this improved economic situation in China, as it is likely to support Australia's export-driven economy.
The recent move by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) to lower the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 25 basis points (bps) for a significant portion of the banking system is aimed at releasing additional liquidity and potentially supporting economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.
US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from its six-month high, holding ground near 105.30. This reflects the relative strength of the US Dollar (USD) when compared to six major currencies, providing insights into market sentiment and the perceived strength of the Greenback.
The potential for a significant corrective decline in the US Dollar (USD) appears limited, primarily because market participants are exercising caution in response to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance on monetary policy.
The expectation of the Fed's commitment to a more restrictive monetary policy, which could include further interest rate hikes or tightening measures, is likely to deter traders from making aggressive moves in the AUD/USD pair.
Furthermore, the recent data on US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8 were better than expected, with 220,000 new claimants, slightly improved from the previous week's 217,000.
Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for August met expectations with a 2.2% increase, albeit slightly lower than the previous rate of a 2.4% hike. Retail Sales demonstrated improvement, rising to 0.6% compared to the previous month's 0.5%, surpassing market expectations that had predicted a slowdown to 0.2%.
These economic indicators indicate that, while there was a slight moderation in the PPI, consumer spending remained resilient, reflecting the complex dynamics at play in the US economy.
Market participants will closely watch the release of the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index during the North American session. The consensus expectation is for a minor decline from a reading of 69.1 to 69.5.
If the actual reading aligns with or exceeds these expectations, it has the potential to provide the US Dollar (USD) with the momentum required to maintain its upward trajectory. This data is significant as it could offer insights into consumer sentiment, which can influence trading decisions related to the Greenback.
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6464
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6428
|Daily SMA50
|0.6562
|Daily SMA100
|0.6619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.646
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6416
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6506
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.