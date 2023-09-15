AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6450 after China upbeat data, US data eyed

Share:

AUD/USD elevates due to China’s positive economic data, coupled with RRR cuts.

US Dollar (USD) has pulled back from its six-month high, additional decline seems restricted.

US data indicated slight moderation in the production costs but consumer spending remained resilient.

AUD/USD extends gains on the second day, trading higher around 0.6470 during the Asian session on Friday. China’s positive economic data is reinforcing the strengthening of the Aussie pair.

The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in China reveals encouraging economic trends. In August, year-over-year Retail Sales grew by 4.6%, surpassing expectations of a 3.0% increase and demonstrating an improvement from the previous month's 2.5% figure.

Moreover, Industrial Production outperformed estimates by showing a growth rate of 4.5% in August, compared to a 3.7% rise in July. These positive indicators suggest an uptick in economic activity in China, which can have both domestic and international implications.

China’s favorable economic figures point toward an enhancement in economic activity, and this could have meaningful implications for Australia as a significant trading partnership between the two countries.

Any upturn in China's economic performance often translates to increased exports and trade for Australia. Consequently, the Australian Dollar (AUD) may benefit from this improved economic situation in China, as it is likely to support Australia's export-driven economy.

The recent move by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) to lower the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 25 basis points (bps) for a significant portion of the banking system is aimed at releasing additional liquidity and potentially supporting economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from its six-month high, holding ground near 105.30. This reflects the relative strength of the US Dollar (USD) when compared to six major currencies, providing insights into market sentiment and the perceived strength of the Greenback.

The potential for a significant corrective decline in the US Dollar (USD) appears limited, primarily because market participants are exercising caution in response to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance on monetary policy.

The expectation of the Fed's commitment to a more restrictive monetary policy, which could include further interest rate hikes or tightening measures, is likely to deter traders from making aggressive moves in the AUD/USD pair.

Furthermore, the recent data on US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8 were better than expected, with 220,000 new claimants, slightly improved from the previous week's 217,000.

Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for August met expectations with a 2.2% increase, albeit slightly lower than the previous rate of a 2.4% hike. Retail Sales demonstrated improvement, rising to 0.6% compared to the previous month's 0.5%, surpassing market expectations that had predicted a slowdown to 0.2%.

These economic indicators indicate that, while there was a slight moderation in the PPI, consumer spending remained resilient, reflecting the complex dynamics at play in the US economy.

Market participants will closely watch the release of the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index during the North American session. The consensus expectation is for a minor decline from a reading of 69.1 to 69.5.

If the actual reading aligns with or exceeds these expectations, it has the potential to provide the US Dollar (USD) with the momentum required to maintain its upward trajectory. This data is significant as it could offer insights into consumer sentiment, which can influence trading decisions related to the Greenback.