AUD/USD extends downside after negative Chinese data

- The Australian Dollar is hit by negative Chinese House Price data on Friday.
- A fall in Chinese New Loans and M2 Money Supply add to the narrative of constraint.
- AUD/USD tumbled on Thursday after US data showed inflationary tendencies in the US economy.
AUD/USD is trading almost two tenths of a percent lower on Friday, extending Thursday’s sell-off into the weekend. The pair is feeling pressure from negative Chinese housing and lending data which indicates the property sector of the world’s second largest economy is still in the eye of the storm.
The weak Chinese data is a negative factor for the Australian Dollar which relies heavily on the Chinese market for its exports, particularly Iron Ore, which is Australia’s largest export commodity.
The Chinese House Price Index showed a decline in house prices of minus 1.4% in February from minus 0.7% in the previous month of January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, released early Friday. This continues the down trend in Chinese house prices since 2019.
Chinese property market woes have had a direct impact on Iron Ore prices, because the country uses so much of the ore to make the steel girders it uses in its buildings. Iron Ore prices have registered a roughly 25% drop since the start of 2024 alone.
Other data out on Friday showed an unexpected fall in New Loans in China, in February. New Loans shrank to ㍐1,450 billion, according to data from The People’s Bank of China (Pboc). This was a decline from the 4,920 billion Yuan in January and below estimates of 1,500 billion. The data indicates less lending, which could be growth limiting, especially for the borrowing intensive property sector.
Data showing lower-than-expected Money Supply M2, which increased by 8.7% YoY in February versus the 8.8% forecast, suggests a brake on liquidity.
US factory gate inflation rises
AUD/USD fell over half a percent on Thursday after the release of US macroeconomic data indicated the US economy was hotter-than-expected.
The US Producer Price Index, which measures factory-gate price inflation, rose to 1.6%, easily beating the 1.1% expected and 1.0% previous, suggesting continued inflationary tendencies.
Core PPI also rose by more than estimated. The data suggests the inflation will be passed on to consumers and turn up later to bug shoppers in the Consumer Price Index.
The higher inflation makes it less likely the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be in a hurry to cut interest rates. Whilst market expectations continue to see the probabilities favor a rate cut in June, the chance of a reduction in May has dwindled to virtually zero.
Higher interest rates for longer are positive for USD because they attract more foreign capital inflows. They are negative for the AUD/USD which measures the number of Australian Dollars purchasable with one US Dollar. As such the data was negative for the pair, which declined substantially after the release on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the Import Price Index declined 0.8% on a yearly basis in February, limiting the US Dollar's gains.
GBP/USD stays near 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind near 1.2750 in the early American session on Friday. The US Dollar stays in a consolidation phase following Thursday's rebound and allows the pair to remain in range as investors await Consumer Confidence data.
Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound
Gold lost its traction and retreated to the $2,160 area. Following a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline.
Fed doves worried
Yesterday’s mix of economic data – which pointed at higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected spending in the US – finally broke the Fed doves’ and the equity bulls’ back for at least a day.