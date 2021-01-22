AUD/USD drops to fresh session lows, around 0.7700 mark

- AUD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Friday and snapped three days of winning streak.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to two-day lows, around the 0.7700 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some aggressive selling on the last trading day of the week and snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted a sharp pullback in the equity markets – provided a modest lift to the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
The ever-increasing coronavirus cases and the imposition of a partial lockdown in China's capital city of Beijing resurfaced market worries about the potential economic fallout from the pandemic. Given that a lot of optimism was already priced in the markets, the developments prompted investors to take some profits off the table, especially after the recent bullish run to record highs.
That said, the likelihood of more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency might continue to boost investors' risk appetite. This, coupled with retreating US Treasury bond yields, might keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD. This could extend some support to the AUD/USD pair and help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair has now erased a major part of its gains recorded over the past two trading session. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.771
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.7764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7711
|Daily SMA50
|0.7546
|Daily SMA100
|0.736
|Daily SMA200
|0.7119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
