AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify

- AUD/USD gaps down at the start of the week.
- US dollar pulls back after heavy fall registered during the recent days.
- Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
- The economic calendar might play a little role amid COVID-19 being on the driver’s seat.
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. While the broad US dollar weakness helped the Aussie pair to mark gains on Friday, the weekend headlines concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as a retracement of the previous week’s greenback shorts favor the recent declines.
Coronavirus fatalities increase, Italy grabs the attention…
With more than 100,000 cases across the globe, the virus becomes a serious challenge to the global economy as well as trade. However, what’s of major concern is the rising pace of spread and a lack of major response from the US.
Details suggest, the Italian government has locked down Lombardy, including Milan, which will affect a major portion of the nation’s population while 25% of them are now quarantined including the leader of Italy's Democratic Party.
Elsewhere, South Korea marked the lowest daily increase with 272 cases whereas four cases each have been confirmed from Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, infections in the UK surged to 206 while Florida reports two deaths and the number of cases on the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded around San Francisco has reached 21 and 19 of those are crew members.
Amid all these, the US authorities have been alleged to have a soft response to the global pandemic with Vice President Mike Pence confirming a lack of testing kits on Friday whereas the US President signaling the lesser need of $8.3 billion packages despite signing the bill passed by the House.
The risk-tone kept it on the negative side with US 10-year treasury yields at the record low near 0.75% following Friday’s plunge.
Looking forward, investors will keep eyes on the COVID-19 headlines for fresh impulse while a lack of major data/events on the economic calendar will also increase the importance of qualitative catalysts.
Technical Analysis
The quote remains stuck near 0.6600 with 21-day SMA near 0.6635 limiting the upside while 10-day SMA near 0.6585 acting as a downside barrier.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6606
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6636
|Daily SMA50
|0.6762
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6658
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to settle a dramatic week around 1.1300
The corrective slide in the EUR/USD pair from a new eight-month high of 1.1356 lost legs near 1.1290 region, as the bulls now consolidate the upside around 1.1300, looking to close a dramatic week with a 2.35% gain.
GBP/USD turns south from two-week high after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is extending the retreat from a two-week high of 1.3049 even as the US dollar remains pressured across the board amid the coronavirus crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold Price Analysis: Harmonic patterns emerge in the gold market
The price of gold fell from its daily peak of $1,690.04 after the Non-Farm Payroll data earlier in the session. Now it seems the price found some support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
WTI dives 10% to settle below $41.50, lowest since August 2016
Oil prices eroded nearly 10% intraday to close the week at $41.28, the lowest since August 2016, as the OPEC+ failed to agree production cuts. The meeting came in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.