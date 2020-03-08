Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge

Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233. The number of cases jumped from 5,883 to 7,375.
Citizens in Lombardy which includes Milan and other regions are under strict limitations. Transport is limited in and out of the region while cinemas, theaters, gyms, discos, and pubs are closed. Funerals and weddings are also forbidden. The eurozone's largest economy previously cl
In France, the death toll jumped from 11 to 19 while in Spain mortalities advanced from 10 to 17. The world is also following cases in the US, where testing has been slow.
Stock markets will likely open lower in Asia on Monday, as coronavirus headlines continue mounting and they paint a gloomy picture.
The US dollar is on the back foot in early trading, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates once again.
