AUD/USD does not rule out another test of 0.6765 – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, extra weakness in the Aussie Dollar seems to have lost momentum, although a test of 0.6765 still remains on the table.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD traded between 0.6783 and 0.6814, relatively close to our expected sideway-trading range of 0.6785/0.6820. The soft closing in NY (0.6787) suggests the immediate risk is on the downside. That said, in view of lackluster momentum, any weakness is unlikely to threaten the solid support at 0.6765. Resistance is at 0.6805 followed by 0.6820”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD surrendered most of the gains from Tuesday (19 Nov) as it declined by -0.40% and closed at 0.6802 in NY. Despite the relatively soft price action, we continue to hold the view from yesterday (20 Nov, spot at 0.6820) wherein the “odds for further AUD weakness have diminished”. However, as highlighted, only a break of 0.6845 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate the current weakness has stabilized. Until then, another ‘down-leg’ to 0.6765 is not ruled out just yet”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs
GBP/USD is falling to new weekly lows under 1.29 as both UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold steadily climbs to $1470 level, recovers a part of the overnight slide
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's intraday slide, albeit lacked any strong follow-through traction.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios
Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.