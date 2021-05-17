- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low as China flashes weak economics.
- China’s Retail Sales drop to 17.7%, Industrial Production eases to 9.8% in April.
- Mixed risk catalysts, trade tussle with China earlier snapped two-day uptrend.
- Inflation concerns, geopolitical updates can entertain traders amid a light calendar.
AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7750, down 0.31% intraday, as data from largest customer China disappoints Aussie traders during early Monday. The pair’s downside could also be termed as a consolidation to Friday’s heavy run-up, earlier backed by the risk-on mood, amid mixed sentiment.
China Retail Sales slip beneath 34.2% prior and 24.9% forecast to 17.7% YoY whereas Industrial Production matches 9.8% market consensus versus 14.1% previous readouts.
Read: Chines data dump misses expectations, AUD a touch softer
Other than the scheduled data, mixed plays between the geopolitical tussles in the Middle East and fears of escalating Aussie-China tension, as signaled by Friday’s WoodMackenzie report, also trouble the AUD/USD bulls. Although the United Nations (UN) refrained from any direct meddling into the Gaza affair, China blames the US for the same tames the upbeat sentiment. Also on the risk-negative side were fears that China’s informal ban on Aussie coal imports will stay until 2022.
Elsewhere, the reflation woes remain on the table but the Fedspeak seems successful in defending the easy money policies after Friday’s downbeat US data. Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) troubles in Asia contrast faster vaccinations in the West and hopes of stronger economic recovery in the UK and the US.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and Australia’s ASX 200 both print mild gains by the press time. However, the US dollar index (DXY) consolidates Friday’s losses while the US 10-year Treasury yield remains pressures around 1.62% while writing.
Moving on, a light calendar can keep AUD/USD traders searching for clues. However, headlines concerning inflation and Fed’s next move, not to forget geopolitics and trade, could offer intermediate moves. Overall, US dollar weakness may keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful unless any extreme risk-off mood, which is less likely.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA around 0.7710-20, AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.7820 hurdle, comprising multiple tops marked since January. However, sluggish oscillators indicate weakness in short-term trading momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7757
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7763
|Daily SMA50
|0.7712
|Daily SMA100
|0.7723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
NZD/USD bulls seek a break of the key daily resistance
NZD/USD is starting the day flat in a quiet beginning to the week while investors concentrate on what may come of a mix of conflicting US and global data vs reflationary prospects.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.