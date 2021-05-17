Chines data dump misses expectations, AUD a touch softer

China’s April activity data has been released with a focus on the Retail Sales and Industrial Production data in the main.

Chinese data arrived as follows:

Chinese Surveyed Jobless Rate Apr: 5.1% (exp 5.2%; prev 5.3%).

Chinese Fixed Assets Ex-Rural YTD (YoY) Apr: 19.9% (exp 20.0%; prev 25.6%) - Property Investment YTD (YoY) Apr: 21.6% (exp 20.0%; prev 25.6%).

Chinese Retail Sales (YoY) Apr: 17.7% (exp 25.0%; prev 34.2%) - Retail Sales YTD (YoY) Apr: 29.6% (exp 31.9%; prev 33.9%).

Chinese Industrial Production (YoY) Apr: 9.8% (exp 10.0%; prev 14.1%) - Industrial Production YTD (YoY) Apr: 20.3% (exp 21.1%; prev 24.5%)

Analysts at Westpac explained, prior to the release, that the momentum will remain strong with capacity and income gaining at a robust pace.

AUD/USD update

Technically, the price is on the verge of a significant correction to test the 61.8% Fibonacci on the daily time frame:

