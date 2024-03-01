AUD/USD delivers strong recovery from 0.6500 on subdued US Dollar

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/USD recovers vertically from 0.6490 as the US Dollar turns subdued.
  • The market participants hope that the Fed will announce a rate cut in June.
  • Upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI improves the appeal of the Australian Dollar.

The AUD/USD pair delivers a V-shape recovery from 0.6490 as investors hope the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the June policy meeting. The Aussie asset recovers sharply as the US Dollar comes under pressure.

There is a mixed action in the global market as S&P 500 futures are down in the European session while risk-perceived currencies are performing better against the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index, which measures the US Dollar’s value against six rival currencies, falls slightly to 104.00.

Market expectations for rate cuts by the Fed in the June meeting remain firm as the annual core inflation data grew at the slowest pace of 2.8% in their years. However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is still not ready to unwind the restrictive policy stance sooner as they need more confidence that inflation will return to the 2% target.

Fed policymakers want to analyze more data to confirm whether January’s high inflation data was a one-time blip or price pressures are flaring up again.

Going forward, market participants will look to the United States Manufacturing PMI data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar performs stronger on February's upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Surprisingly, the economic data rose to 50.9 from expectations of 50.6 and the prior reading of 50.8. The Australian economy is China's leading trading partner, and an improvement in the latter's economic prospects eventually strengthens the Australian Dollar's appeal.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.650
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6521
Daily SMA50 0.6615
Daily SMA100 0.6559
Daily SMA200 0.6562
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6531
Previous Daily Low 0.6487
Previous Weekly High 0.6595
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.661
Previous Monthly Low 0.6443
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6504
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6481
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6462
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6525
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.655
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6569

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US PMI data

EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US PMI data

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that ISM Manufacturing PMI declined more than expected in February, making it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD struggles to gather strength

GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD struggles to gather strength

GBP/USD staged a modest rebound after testing 1.2600 on Friday. Following the weaker-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength and allows the pair pull away from session lows.

GBP/USD News

Gold jumps to fresh two-month high above $2,070

Gold jumps to fresh two-month high above $2,070

Gold gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Friday and reached its highest level since early January above $2,070. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% at 4.2%, fueling XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.

Gold News

XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple

XRP surges to $0.62 ahead of key trial in class action lawsuit against Ripple

XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday. 

Read more

Week ahead: ECB decision and US Payrolls to steal the show

Week ahead: ECB decision and US Payrolls to steal the show

Nonfarm payrolls and Powell’s testimony will be crucial for US dollar. European Central Bank could set the stage for summer rate cuts. Bank of Canada decision and UK budget announcement also in focus.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures