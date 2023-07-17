AUD/USD defends 0.6800 as USD index fades bounce off 15-month low despite cautious mood

- AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses amid sluggish session.
- Mixed China data, fears of Australia’s economic slowdown, uptick in unemployment rate prod Aussie pair buyers.
- Market’s consolidation amid pre-Fed blackout favors US Dollar but lack of important data/events, Japan’s holiday prods DXY bulls.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts eyed for intraday clues, RBA Minutes, Aussie jobs report and US Retail Sales are crucial.
AUD/USD bounces off intraday low to 0.6820 heading into Monday’s European session, paring the daily loss amid a sluggish start to the week. Even so, the Aussie pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day amid downbeat economic concerns at home, as well as surrounding the major customer China. Also weighing on the Aussie pair could be the market’s consolidation of the US Dollar losses ahead of the late July Fed meeting.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY), also known as the USD Index, retreats from the intraday high to 99.95 at the latest. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies fade Friday’s corrective bounce off the lowest levels since April 2022, mainly triggered due to the upbeat US sentiment data and inflation expectations figures.
Elsewhere, downbeat China data also weigh on the AUD/USD price, despite the latest consolidation in the pair’s corrective bounce. That said, China’s second quarter (Q2) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at 0.8% QoQ versus 0.5% market forecasts and 2.2% prior whereas the GDP YoY figures rose past the previous readings of 4.5% to 6.3%, versus analysts’ estimations of 7.3%. Further, the Industrial Production growth jumped to 4.4% YoY in June, compared to the 2.7% expected and 3.5% prior, whereas the Retail Sales slumped to 3.1% from 12.7% prior and 3.2% market consensus. It should be noted that China’s June survey-based Jobless Rate for 24-year-olds jumped to a record high of 21.3%.
On the other hand, mixed concerns about global inflation, flagged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), renew inflation fears and weighed on the risk appetite amid the pre-Fed blackout period, which in turn weighs on the AUD/USD price.
Furthermore, economic fears flagged by Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers join the downbeat statistics from major customer China to print mild losses of the AUD/USD pair.
Alternatively, the reopening of the Western markets, after a weekend, allows the US Dollar bears to lick their wounds after the previous day’s corrective bounces.
Additionally, hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is yet to confirm the dovish trajectory, despite the recently downbeat Aussie statistics, also allow the AUD/USD to rebound from the intraday lows.
Looking ahead, this week’s RBA Minutes and Australian employment data for June will be crucial as the election of Michele Bullock as the next Governor weighs on the AUD/USD price. Also highlighting the Aussie pair’s latest rebound is the market’s preparations for the late July Fed monetary policy decision.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD pair portrays a “double top” bearish chart formation around 0.6900, suggesting a pullback in the prices. However, the 200-SMA on the daily chart joins a fortnight-old rising support line, to around 0.6705 and 0.6675 in that order, to restrict the short-term downside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6819
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.6839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6686
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6895
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6831
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6943
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
