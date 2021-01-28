AUD/USD: Correction lower in the offing – Commerzbank

AUD/USD could now face some downside pressure, notes Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“AUD/USD’s symmetrical triangle broke downwards, this implies that the market has topped for now and we should see a correction lower take hold. It is now vulnerable to deeper losses to the .7463 December 21 low and also the .7413 September high and the .7340 November 9 high. The 2020-2021 support line lies at .7530.”
“Above the market we have TD resistance at .7925 which, if reached is likely to hold the initial test. The .7925 level is seen as the barrier to the 2018 peak at .8135.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive around 1.2100 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop below 1.2100, as stock markets remain weak. Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German CPI for January and US Q4 advance GDP release.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700 amid EU-UK jitters over vaccine
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day while heading towards 1.3650 amid broad-based US dollar strength. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.