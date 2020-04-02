AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.6100, risk aversion prevails

- AUD/USD sellers catch a breath after two-day declines.
- Aussie NAB Business Conditions/Confidence dropped, Moody’s lowers its outlook for the Australian banking system.
- Coronavirus continues to take a toll on the global financial markets, S&P Futures surprise with an uptick despite drops in Asian shares, US Treasury yields.
- US Jobless Claims will be important, virus update could keep the driver’s seat.
While defying the previous two-day losing streak, also ignoring the risk catalysts, AUD/USD pulls back from four-day low to 0.6085, up 0.10%, amid the early Thursday. Downbeat catalysts from home and abroad keep risk-tone heavy but the pair seems to cheer the uptick in the US stock futures.
Australia’s PM Scott Morrisson recently crossed wires while saying that the virus spread is slowing. Even so, the national leader cited worries concerning community transmission while suggesting the return of the Parliament on next Wednesday.
The global rating giant Moody’s Investors Services downgraded its outlook for the Australian banking sector from stable to negative, citing the "broad and growing scope of economic and market disruption from the coronavirus outbreak".
Earlier, Australia’s first quarter (Q1) 2020 National Australia Bank (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions flashed disappointing numbers. The Business Confidence data dropped to the lowest since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) while testing -11 mark versus revised -2 prior whereas the Business Conditions also slumped from 8 previous to -4.
It should also be noted that the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) recently came out with the Q1 Job Vacancies for Australia. The number dropped 0.1% QoQ and 2.2% YoY versus the previous +1.2% and -1.5% respectively. “ The reference date for the survey was 21 February, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and when Australian cases were still relatively low. But there were material revisions to industry and headline data since 2017,” the report said further.
Elsewhere, the Fed announced additional measures, of a temporary nature, to help large banks combat the coronavirus in the US. The same seems to help the US stock futures while the US Treasury yields and Asian stocks bear the burden of virus-led pessimism.
Moving on, a lack of major data on the economic calendar will push traders to search for virus updates for fresh impulse. Though, US Jobless Claims will be the key to follow for near-term direction ahead of tomorrow’s US NFP.
Technical analysis
Tuesday’s top surrounding 0.6215 offers the key upside barrier for the pair whereas 0.5985 may check bears below 0.6000 round-figure in a case of further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6082
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6153
|Daily SMA50
|0.6469
|Daily SMA100
|0.667
|Daily SMA200
|0.6758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6039
|Previous Weekly High
|0.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.57
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5864
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities.
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6100 amid risk-off
AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat activity numbers from home and China as well as broad US dollar weakness. The rebound in the Aussie remains capped below 0.6100 amid coronavirus fears led risk-aversion on the global markets.
Gold: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains. The yellow metal remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 09-16 declines.
WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control
While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”
Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims
If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points.