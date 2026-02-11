TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Trims gains after blowout US NFP temper Fed cut bets

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD trims gains after blowout US NFP temper Fed cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances agains the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Wednesday, but retreated from daily highs of 1.3712 following a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the US. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3655, up 0.10%. Read More...

GBP/USD eases from weekly highs above 1.3700 ahead of the NFP

The Pound (GBP) has retraced losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, but failed to find acceptance at weekly highs above 1.3700 and has pulled back to the 1.3680 area at the time of writing. A weaker USD following Tuesday’s downbeat US economic releases is offsetting the negative impact on the GBP from the UK's political crisis. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a sustained bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern. Read More...

EUR/USD makes a U-turn, focus on 1.1900

EUR/USD’s recovery picks up further pace, prompting the pair to retarget the key 1.1900 barrier amid further loss of momentum in the US Dollar on Wednesday. Moving forward, investors are expected to remain focused on upcoming labour market figures and the always relevant US CPI prints on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD maintains its solid performance on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.3660 zone as the Greenback surrenders its post-NFP bounce. Cable, in the meantime, should now shift its attention to key UK data due on Thursday, including preliminary GDP gauges.

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place on Wednesday, retargeting the $5,100 zone per troy ounce on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar and despite firm US Treasury yields across the curve. Moving forward, the yellow metal’s next test will come from the release of US CPI figures on Friday.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

