Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Trims gains after blowout US NFP temper Fed cut bets

GBP/USD trims gains after blowout US NFP temper Fed cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances agains the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Wednesday, but retreated from daily highs of 1.3712 following a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the US. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3655, up 0.10%.

GBP/USD eases from weekly highs above 1.3700 ahead of the NFP

The Pound (GBP) has retraced losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, but failed to find acceptance at weekly highs above 1.3700 and has pulled back to the 1.3680 area at the time of writing. A weaker USD following Tuesday's downbeat US economic releases is offsetting the negative impact on the GBP from the UK's political crisis.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a sustained bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern.