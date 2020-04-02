Australian PM Morrison: We are slowing the spread of the coronavirus

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said that “we are slowing the spread of the virus.”
Further comments
Childcare will be made free.
To ensure childcare facilities will remain open.
Parliament to return next Wednesday.
Not known when social restrictions will be able to be eased.
Cutting bank dividends not considered necessary at this point.
