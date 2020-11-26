AUD/USD consolidates in a range near multi-week tops, above mid-0.7300s

- AUD/USD remained confined in a range through the Asian session on Thursday.
- Dismal domestic data kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the Australian dollar.
- The downside remains limited amid the latest optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine.
The AUD/USD pair was seen oscillating in a range, above mid-0.7300s and consolidated its recent gains to the highest level since early September.
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce of around 50 pips and remained confined in a narrow band through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The disappointing release of Australia's Private Capital Expenditure, coming in to show a contraction of 3% during the third quarter of 2020, capped the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
However, the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine and clarity on the US political front undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This, along with Wednesday's softer US macro releases, further weighed on the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Data released on Wednesday showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance unexpectedly jumped to 778K during the week that ended on November 20. The downbeat report indicated that imposition of new 19 restrictions was undermining the labor market recovery and fueled worries about the potential economic fallout from rising coronavirus cases.
Adding to this, the minutes of the November 4-5 FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers debated a range of options on bond purchases to support the economic recovery. The minutes did little to dampen prospects for additional monetary easing by the Fed in December and further contributed to the prevalent selling bias surrounding the greenback.
That said, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair, possibly beyond the 0.7400 mark.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.1900
EUR/USD extends the recent rise above 1.1900, trading at two-month highs. German Consumer Confidence may see a bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. A weak data could put brakes on the spot’s rally.
GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes
Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD takes a breather below 1.3400 ahead of the London open. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh the rest amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
Bitcoin corrects sharply, cryptocurrency fear and greed index at record highs
The cryptocurrency fear and greed index is at record highs as a massive correction looms. The TD Sequential indicator's Sell signals on the 3-day and weekly charts suggest that the headwind on Bitcoin is intensifying.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!