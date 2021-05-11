AUD/USD consolidates in a range below mid-0.7800s ahead of Australia’s federal budget

- AUD/USD edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
- Investors now look forward to Australia’s federal budget for some meaningful trading opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest gains heading into the European session, albeit lacked follow-through and remained below mid-0.7800s.
The pair regained some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight pullback from the 0.7900 neighbourhood, or the highest level since February 25. The recent surge in commodity prices turned out to be a key factor that continued underpinning the aussie ahead of Australia’s federal budget. That said, a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
As investors looked past Friday's dismal US monthly jobs report, a slight rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a negative tone around the equity markets – allowed the safe-haven USD to build on Monday's rebound from two-and-half-month lows. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now.
This comes on the back of strained relations between China and Australia, which further seemed to act as a headwind for the Australian dollar. From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 0.7815-20 heavy supply zone still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, a subsequent strength beyond the 0.7900 mark, en-route the next major hurdle near the 0.7965-70 region, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7752
|Daily SMA50
|0.7711
|Daily SMA100
|0.7715
|Daily SMA200
|0.7483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7892
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7867
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7784
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7939
