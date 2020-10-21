AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism

- AUD/USD eases from weekly high of 0.7137 marked on Wednesday.
- Risk barometers retrace gains initially backed by US stimulus hopes, Brexit optimism, US dollar index drops to seven-week low.
- Virus woes, dovish tone of Fed’s Bullard also probe the optimists.
- RBA’s Debelle, NAB Business Confidence will offer immediate direction, risk news remain as the main driver.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7110 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie bulls catch a breather after posting the biggest gains since October 09 while also step back from the highest levels seen last Thursday. Although reassessment of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus hopes and fears of a wider COVID-19 wave 2.0 in Europe recently probed the risk-on mood, the US dollar’s decline to the multi-day low keeps the pair buyers hopeful ahead of a second-tier data/events.
Virus woes, downbeat Fed battle expectations of US relief package, Brexit deal…
US Congress members are hopeful of a virus aid package, despite the hardships of getting it approved before the election. Not only the Trump administration members that have pushed for sooner checks but Democrats are also flashing upbeat signals of a deal. Recently, the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows conveyed his optimism whereas spokesman for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also a senior democrat and the key negotiator, signaled talks are getting closer to the law. Though, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t ready to respect US President Donald Trump’s pressure for a quick agreement.
Elsewhere, Brexit talks between the European Union (EU) and the UK are set to resume after Britain demanded the bloc’s seriousness before starting the new round during the last weekend. Though, thorny issues may keep the policymakers jostling ahead of the cheered deadline of mid-November.
On the contrary, Spain marked a million cases of the deadly virus the previous day whereas 26 out of 50 US states have reported record daily increases in new cases so far in October. Even so, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard pours cold water on the hopes of further negative rates while also saying, “could wait until q1 2021 to assess the need for further fiscal stimulus.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with mild losses after the initial run-up whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields gained 2.8 basis points by the end of Wednesday’s trading.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders will keep eyes on the comments from the RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle for immediate direction whereas National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence Index for the third quarter (Q3), previous -15, will also be the key to watch. Though, major attention will be given to the risk catalyst.
Technical analysis
Bulls’ return from a brief drop below the key support line stretched from June 15 requires a clear break above 21-day and 50-day EMAs, respectively near 0.7140 and 0.7150, to attack a trend line from September 01, at 0.7197 now. However, this doesn’t allow the bears to enter unless AUD/USD prices drop below September month’s low around the 0.7000 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7115
|Today Daily Change
|67 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|0.7048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.7201
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.6791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD eases from weekly high of 0.7137 marked on Wednesday. Virus woes, dovish tone of Fed’s Bullard also probe the optimists. RBA’s Debelle, NAB Business Confidence will offer immediate direction, risk news remain as the main driver.
USD/JPY: Steeper decline expected once below 104.00
The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields. USD/JPY is trading at fresh monthly lows with no signs of bearish exhaustion.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
WTI testing bull commitments at $40, suffers at the hands of demand concerns
West Texas Intermediate crude is currently trading at $39.97 and down by 2.8% having travelled from a high of $41.57 to a low of $39.81.