AUD/USD consolidates close to 0.7200 level as risk-off flows weigh, but key uptrend still offering support

A break below the key long-term uptrend would open the door to a test of support in the 0.7150 area and then perhaps a test of the annual lows around 0.7100. At current levels jus below the big 0.7200 figure, AUD/USD trades lower by about 0.2% on the week, as a broadly stronger dollar and weakness in risk assets in the latter half of the week outweighed earlier strength related to strong Australian economic data. Though this week’s labour market report does suggest a strong likelihood that the RBA axes its QE programme next month and brings forward rate hike guidance to allow for lift-off in 2022, the meeting remains some weeks away. Whilst next week’s Australia Q4 Consumer Price Inflation report could further spur hawkish RBA bets to the benefit of the Aussie, AUD/USD remains vulnerable to Fed-related USD flows and risk appetite.

AUD/USD has consolidated close to 0.7200 and above a key long-term uptrend during Friday’s US session, after pulling back sharply from Thursday’s highs in the 0.7270s amid a downturn in global risk appetite . Traders seemed reluctant to force a bearish breakout below the upwards trendline that has supported the price action since mid-December this close to the weekend. Any push lower may have to wait until next week when more US equity earnings releases and what is likely to be a very hawkish Fed meeting risk putting US (and global) equities under further selling pressure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.