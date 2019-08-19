AUD/USD consolidates below 0.68 in choppy day of trade

- US President Trump says he is not ready to make a deal with China.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways above 98 amid a lack of market drivers.
- The RBA is scheduled to release the minutes of its August meeting on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair fluctuated between the 0.67 and 0.68 handles last week and continues to trade sideways on Monday as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant market driver. As of writing, the pair was down 0.07% on the day at 0.6775.
Quiet start to the week
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said that he was not yet ready to make a trade deal with China and added that it would be harder to reach an agreement if the violence in Hong Kong continued. On the other hand, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the yuan stronger than last week this Monday and helped ease concerns over a currency war. Nevertheless, markets largely ignored these developments and antipodeans are staying stuck in their recent ranges against the US dollar.
On the other hand, after rising 1.2% on a weekly basis, the US Dollar Index is staying flat on the day near 98.20 to reflect the subdued market action. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a decisive recovery adding 4.5% on the day and allowing the Greenback to stay resilient against its rivals.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and markets will wait for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to release the minutes of its August meeting. Commenting on the bank's policy outlook, Nomura analysts said that they were expecting a 25 basis points rate cut in November 2019 and one more in February 2020.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.684
|Daily SMA50
|0.6917
|Daily SMA100
|0.6969
|Daily SMA200
|0.7061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark
Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.