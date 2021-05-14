AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains below 0.7750 as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is posting small daily gains on Friday.
  • Broad-based USD weakness is helping AUD/USD stay in the positive territory.
  • Focus shifts to Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from US.

Following Wednesday's steep decline, the AUD/USD pair managed to post small daily gains on Thursday and extended its rebound toward 0.7750 on Friday. Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US, however, the pair seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.1% on the day at 0.7737.

Upbeat market mood hurts USD

The broad-based USD weakness is helping AUD/USD to stay afloat in the positive territory. The US Dollar Index, which touched a six-day high of 90.90 on Wednesday, is currently losing 0.3% at 90.45. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the greenback struggles to find demand in the risk-positive market environment.

Later in the session, the US Census Bureau will release the April Retail Sales data. The US Federal Reserve's Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket ahead of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6% on the day, suggesting that risk flows could continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day and support AUD.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7736
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.7729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7761
Daily SMA50 0.771
Daily SMA100 0.7721
Daily SMA200 0.7492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7769
Previous Daily Low 0.7688
Previous Weekly High 0.7863
Previous Weekly Low 0.7674
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7688
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.785

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales

EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales

EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears

GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears

GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data

XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data

Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. 

Gold News

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback. 

Read more

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures