AUD/USD climbs to three-week tops, around 0.7680 region amid weaker USD

- AUD/USD built on the overnight bounce from sub-0.7600 levels amid sustained USD selling.
- Tuesday’s rather unimpressive US CPI, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the USD.
- A positive risk tone further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and pushed the AUD/USD pair to three-week tops, around the 0.7680-85 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain traction for the second consecutive session and build on the previous day's goodish rebound from sub-0.7600 levels. The US dollar added to the overnight losses led by rather unimpressive US consumer inflation figures. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.
Data released on Tuesday showed that the headline US CPI recorded the biggest increase since August 2012. This, however, failed to provide strong evidence of broadening price pressures, instead reinforced the Fed's view that higher inflation will be transitory. The US Treasury bond yields turned sharply lower following the release, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the greenback and lifted the AUD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots. This could potentially slow down the reopening of the US economy and was seen as another factor that further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD, allowing the AUD/USD pair to challenge the top boundary of a multi-week-old trading range.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the AUD/USD pair meets with some fresh supply amid slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, the key focus will be on a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7682
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7649
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950, printing three-day uptrend. The US dollar hits fresh three-week low on downbeat yields, vaccine jitters and strong US CPI. Fed’s Powell may cheer recently upbeat data but may not disagree with ECB’s Lagarde over need of easy money.
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3800 as USD remains pressured
GBP/USD is extending the upside momentum in the early European session, touching the highest level in three days near 1.3775. The US dollar’s weakness remains the primary driver. Focus shifts to BOE’s Haskel and Fed Chair Powell.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.