AUD/USD climbs to fresh three-week highs above 0.7760 on renewed USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD gained traction ahead of the American session. 
  • US Dollar Index continues to push lower on Thursday.
  • Consumer Inflation Expectations in Australia rose to 3.7% in February.

The AUD/USD pair broke out of its tight daily trading channel in the last hour and touched its highest level since January 21 at 0.7769. As of writing, the pair was up 0.58% on the day at 0.7765.

DXY starts edging higher ahead of US data

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling AUD/USD's upside ahead of the American session. The US Dollar Index, which closed the previous four trading days in the negative territory, is currently losing 0.17% on a daily basis at 90.27. Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-positive market environment seems to be making it difficult for the USD to attract investors. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.35%.

On Wednesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell preserved its dovish tone by saying that the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy and made it difficult for the USD to find demand. 

Meanwhile, the only data from Australia showed that Consumer Inflation Expectations in February rose to 3.7% from 3.4% in January but the market reaction was largely muted. There won't be any data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Friday.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7768
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 0.772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7692
Daily SMA50 0.7642
Daily SMA100 0.7419
Daily SMA200 0.7207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7756
Previous Daily Low 0.7716
Previous Weekly High 0.7675
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7741
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7666
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7785

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood, at fresh weekly highs

EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood, at fresh weekly highs

EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs

GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs

GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA

Gold found a decent support near 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region and staged a modest intraday bounce on Thursday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity was last seen trading in the neutral territory through the mid-European session, just below the $1845 level.

Gold news

Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move

Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move

Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.

Read more

US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely

US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely

DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures