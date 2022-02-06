AUD/USD buyers await China’s return below 0.7100

- AUD/USD holds lower ground as bears take a breather after Friday’s heavy sell-off.
- Buyers had to forgo half of weekly gains after strong US NFP.
- Sellers also watch risks concerning Russia-Ukraine war, RBA’s failures to accept hawkish scenarios.
- China’s return, Caixin Services PMI for January will be important for short-term direction.
AUD/USD retreats from an intraday high near 0.7085 during the inactive early Asian session on Monday. The Aussie pair snapped a two-week downtrend by the end of Friday, despite cutting the weekly gains in half due to the US jobs report for January.
That said, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) offered a positive surprise to the US dollar bulls with January’s employment report. The headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 467K versus the median forecast for a 150K rise and 510K revised prior while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.0% from 3.9% in December, compared to expectations for a no-change figure. It’s worth noting, however, that the U6 Underemployment Rate extended the south-run to 7.1% from 7.3% previous readouts. Also encouraging was Average Hourly Earnings that jumped strongly to 5.7% versus 4.9%.
Additionally, hawkish comments from Fed policymakers and Russia-linked fears also exert downside pressure on the risk-barometer pair. Recently, US national security adviser said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be any day now.
Contrary to the Fed, policymakers at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tried to defend the easy money policy. “The RBA doesn’t expect growth in the Wage Price Index to reach 3% until mid-2023. It is a bit more optimistic on average wages growth, though, with this forecast to reach 4% by mid-2023. We think the RBA’s wages outlook is too pessimistic which lies behind our expectation that the RBA will begin raising the cash rate in the second half of 2022,” said ANZ analysts.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most since early November 2021 before snapping a five-day downturn to bounce off a three-week low the previous day. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to the fresh high since January 2020, with the latest addition being 8.9 basis points (bps) to 1.916%. It should be noted, however, that equities were surprisingly mixed.
Looking forward, second-tier data at home may entertain traders but major attention will be given to China’s returns after a one-week-long holiday, as well as China Caixin Services PMI for January, expected 52.9 versus 53.1 prior. The dragon nation missed the recently hawkish plays, which can push policymakers at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) towards impressive steps to defend the yen and the same may help the AUD/USD prices to rebound. Though, any failures to witness the PBOC move, as well as downbeat China data, can keep AUD/USD on the back foot.
Technical analysis
Last week’s U-turn from the 50-DMA, around 0.7165 by the press time, directs AUD/USD sellers towards 2021 bottom surrounding 0.6995 before highlighting January’s low of 0.6966.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7079
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.7075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7158
|Daily SMA50
|0.7163
|Daily SMA100
|0.7253
|Daily SMA200
|0.738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7153
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7237
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1500 on ECB rate hike concerns
EUR/USD grinds higher around three-month top, awaits fresh directions after six-day uptrend. US NFP triggered the pullback from multi-day top but hawkish ECB policymakers keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Sellers need validation from 100-DMA
GBP/USD remains pressured towards the key moving average, keeping Friday’s pullback. Steady RSI, failures to cross 21-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers. Bulls remain worried until witnessing upside break of 1.3630.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus is ready for a trend reversal in the memecoin
Dogecoin creator recently asked users to shift their focus from hype and price to creating value in the memecoin’s ecosystem. Billy Markus now reveals that he is ready for a trend reversal in DOGE.
US Nonfarm Payrolls provide a January surprise: Treasury rates soar Premium
Job creation shifted into high gear in January and December despite rampant Omicron cases that appear to have sent people home sick without causing any employment losses. Dow falls, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rise despite rate prospects.