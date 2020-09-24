AUD/USD bulls stepping in on the US dollar's stalling, prospects are technically bullish

- AUD/USD bears bailing out as price consolidates the down move.
- US dollar giving back some ground, could give rise to healthy upside correction in AUD crosses.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7044 between a narrow start of the day range in Asia of 0.7042 and 0.7048 following an overnight session of corrective behaviour from a low of 0.7015 to 0.772 the high.
August's combination of rising equity prices and a sliding US dollar has been reversed in no uncertain terms, sending the AUD/USD back to late July levels.
However, despite the market chatter about Reserve Bank of Australia cuts next month, AUD/USD is performing the bid in improved risk appetite.
US stocks finished in the green on Thursday and the greenback is starting to find sellers across the board according to the DXY, (see below).
AUD/USD is responding to improved risk sentiment on Wall Street coming off a weak European session.
US equities were in the green as they digested strong US housing data. However, there was a disappointment in the initial jobless claims, and ongoing concerns about a lack of additional fiscal stimulus.
There is now the scope, from a technical basis for recovery, especially if commodities can maintain the bid, for an upside correction.
Oil, copper and the CRB index were marching ahead on dollar weakness. The CRB index was some 0.4% higher overnight.
AUD/USD technical analysis
Bearish long-term outlook
Daily chart
Hourly chart
There is still plenty of work to be done by the bulls at this juncture as the 4-hour charts show heavily bearish conditions still.
DXY bearish for now
The hourly conditions show that the dollar is retesting what was support, now turned resistance structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stepping in on the US dollar's stalling, prospects are technically bullish
AUD/USD bears bailing out as price consolidates the down move. US dollar giving back some ground, could give rise to healthy upside correction in AUD crosses. Despite the market chatter about Reserve Bank of Australia cuts next month, AUD/USD is performing the bid in improved risk appetite.
EUR/USD bounces from fresh lows, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1670 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased during US trading hours, following dismal US employment-related data.
Gold bulls looking to the dollar to give back some ground
Gold is on the verge of a major run to the downside on the long term charts. Gold's bullish case has been challenged by the broad dollar's gains of late which have catalyzed an aggressive positioning squeeze in the yellow metal.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...
Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound strongly and are poised for further gains
Bitcoin confirmed a 4-hour bear flag that got almost no continuation and went straight into a massive move towards $10,700. Similarly, Ethereum also bounced back up, although its bounce is comparatively weaker, it is trading at $347.