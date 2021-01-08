AUD/USD: Bulls eye a break above 0.7800 amid risk-on mood

- AUD/USD nears 0.78, as DXY eases on vaccine optimism.
- Treasury yields stall the rally ahead of US NFP report.
- Aussie shrugs off fresh covid restrictions in Australia.
AUD/USD heads higher towards 0.7800, extending the 40-pips recovery from the Asian drop, as the bulls are back in control in the lead up to the critical US NFP release.
Fresh optimism prompted the US dollar bulls to take a breather, aiding the rebound in the aussie. The risk sentiment received an added boost after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine seems to have shown efficacy in countering the new virus variants found in the UK and South Africa.
Further, the greenback ran through offers also on the back of a retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve. The US dollar index rebounded from almost three-year lows and briefly regained 90.00 earlier in the Asian trades, thanks to the surging Treasury yields on expectations of a higher fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden’s presidency.
Amid an upbeat market mood, the bulls shrugged off rising coronavirus concerns in Australia, in light of the new covid strain. Queensland’s State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a three-day activity restriction in Greater Brisbane.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new protocols for international arrivals making it compulsory for all passengers to get tested for COVID-19 before and after their travel.
The investors pay little heed to the recent weakness in gold prices, as all eyes shift towards the US payrolls data due later today in the NA session.
AUD/USD technical levels
“The hourly chart shows the currency pair is forming a head-and-shoulders pattern with neckline support near 0.7724. Acceptance under that level would confirm bearish reversal and open the doors to 0.7628 (target as per the measured move method). On the higher side, the session high of 0.7773 is the level to watch out for, followed by Wednesday's high of 0.7820,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7780
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7629
|Daily SMA50
|0.7439
|Daily SMA100
|0.7314
|Daily SMA200
|0.7045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
