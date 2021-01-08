AUD/USD: Bulls eye a break above 0.7800 amid risk-on mood

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD nears 0.78, as DXY eases on vaccine optimism.
  • Treasury yields stall the rally ahead of US NFP report.
  • Aussie shrugs off fresh covid restrictions in Australia.

AUD/USD heads higher towards 0.7800, extending the 40-pips recovery from the Asian drop, as the bulls are back in control in the lead up to the critical US NFP release.

Fresh optimism prompted the US dollar bulls to take a breather, aiding the rebound in the aussie. The risk sentiment received an added boost after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine seems to have shown efficacy in countering the new virus variants found in the UK and South Africa.

Further, the greenback ran through offers also on the back of a retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve. The US dollar index rebounded from almost three-year lows and briefly regained 90.00 earlier in the Asian trades, thanks to the surging Treasury yields on expectations of a higher fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden’s presidency.

Amid an upbeat market mood, the bulls shrugged off rising coronavirus concerns in Australia, in light of the new covid strain. Queensland’s State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a three-day activity restriction in Greater Brisbane.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new protocols for international arrivals making it compulsory for all passengers to get tested for COVID-19 before and after their travel.

The investors pay little heed to the recent weakness in gold prices, as all eyes shift towards the US payrolls data due later today in the NA session.

AUD/USD technical levels

“The hourly chart shows the currency pair is forming a head-and-shoulders pattern with neckline support near 0.7724. Acceptance under that level would confirm bearish reversal and open the doors to 0.7628 (target as per the measured move method). On the higher side, the session high of 0.7773 is the level to watch out for, followed by Wednesday's high of 0.7820,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7780
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.7767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7629
Daily SMA50 0.7439
Daily SMA100 0.7314
Daily SMA200 0.7045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7725
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.763
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7814
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7907

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as dollar retreats ahead of NFP

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as dollar retreats ahead of NFP

EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.2250, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid renewed vaccine optimism. Bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart could cap further gains. All eyes remain on US yields and payrolls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3600

GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3600

GBP/USD heads towards 1.3600, having recaptured 1.3550 ahead of the London open. The US dollar takes a back seat despite the rally in Treasury yields. Encouraging Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine news lifts the higher-yielding pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold nears $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP

Gold nears $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration.

Gold news

US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate

US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate

American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00

US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00

US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures