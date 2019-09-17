AUD/USD begins the Fed’s day with little change

- AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6865.
- The recent recovery in market sentiment couldn’t ignore dovish RBA minutes.
- Investors’ wait and wait mode ahead of the Fed decision also limit the pair’s moves.
Despite a recovery in market sentiment, AUD/USD offers fewer moves while taking rounds to 0.6865 during initial hours of Asian morning on Wednesday.
Dovish monetary policy meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ignored upbeat news that the US and Japan have signed initial trade agreement while the US and Chinese negotiators are all loaded to sit back on the trade talk table.
It could be said that better forecast Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization from the US, coupled with the New York Fed’s repo injection of around $53 billion by the end of Monday, with another round expected to propel $75 billion by the Tuesday-end, might also have contributed to the US Dollar (USD) strength and curbed the Aussie gains.
Further, Saudi Arabian Oil Minister’s comments that the nation’s oil supply is fully back online and will restore 70% of the output within few weeks rather than previously expected months of recovery offered additional peace to the traders.
While recent risk recovery helped Wall Street to close in positive, the US Treasury yields couldn’t post gains as traders remain cautious ahead of the key event.
Moving on, Australia’s August month Westpac Leading Index, prior 0.14% MoM, seems to offer initial trigger to the price momentum while trade/political headlines likely providing intermediate moves ahead of the key Fed decision where the US central bank is majorly anticipated to announce a 0.25% Fed rate cut. Investors will be more focus on the language of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Statement and press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell.
TD Securities hold its bearish bias intact for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) communication as it says, “In regards to communication, the FOMC will likely continue to characterize the additional accommodation as a "mid-cycle adjustment" or "insurance cuts" and not the beginning of an easing cycle. However, they will not close the door to additional cuts. In fact, we look for another 25bp cut in October and further 75bp of easing in 2020. The dot plot should reflect a number of FOMC voters projecting 75bp of total easing for this year, but not enough to move the median lower to that level. Presidents George and Rosengren should dissent again at the meeting.”
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a decisive break below 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6830, the pair is less likely to revisit sub-0.6800 area while an upside break of 0.6910 becomes necessary to lure buyers targeting 0.6960 and 0.7000 round-figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair finished Tuesday at around 1.1070 after falling below 1.1000, as speculative interest gets ready for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. EUR underpinned by a better market mood.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair settled around the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market. Brexit uncertainty continues as the UK Supreme Court decides on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.