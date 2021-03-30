AUD/USD: Bears keep reins around 0.7600, focus on China PMI

- AUD/USD stays heavy after printing the biggest daily slump in a week.
- US dollar strength, commodity weakness could be traced for the losses.
- Vaccine, stimulus hopes join Sino-American tussles and covid fears in Australia to weigh on the quote.
- Aussie Building Permits, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI will decorate calendar but risk catalysts keep driver’s seat.
Having flashed the biggest drop in a week, AUD/USD remains on the back foot, inside a choppy range near 0.7600, during early Wednesday morning in Asia. While the strong US dollar and gold’s weakness are the main catalysts behind the moves, the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears at home also heavy the aussie pair ahead of the key activity numbers from the biggest customer China.
King Dollar dominates…
US dollar index (DXY) jumped to the highest since November 05, 2020, the previous day as global markets cheered faster recovery hopes of the world’s largest economy. Be it US President Joe Biden’s push for 90% adults’ vaccinations by April-end or the upbeat CB Consumer Confidence, not to forget hopes of $3.0 trillion infrastructure spending, America has many points to celebrate.
While US Treasury yields factored positives for America, compressing Wall Street performance, chatters surrounding escalation in the Sino-American tussle and covid fears in Europe and Australia add strength to the US dollar. Not only the US dollar strength but the recent drop in gold prices, the biggest in a month, also drags the AUD/USD prices.
Other than the aforementioned catalysts, month-end, as well as quarter-end positioning, joins fears of spill-over effects from the recent hedge fund fiasco pressure AUD/USD considering its risk-barometer status.
Although the risk catalysts are likely to remain as the key AUD/USD driver, China’s NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs for March will be the key to observe. Also important will be Australia’s Building Permits for February and US economics that will offer an active day.
“After the bigger than expected fall in February to 50.6, China's NBS manufacturing PMI is likely to increase to 51.2 (consensus 51.0) in March. Much of the weakness in February was due to seasonal factors which should dissipate in March” said TD Securities concerning China PMIs.
Above all, US President Joe Biden is up for revealing his much-debated infrastructure plan details on Wednesday and the event will move the markets and AUD/USD as well.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 0.7700 drag the AUD/USD prices back towards the key 0.7562-57 support area, comprising multiple lows marked since December 28, 2020.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7598
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.7634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7714
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7614
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.776
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level
Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.